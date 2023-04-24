Technology News
Google's Pixel 8 series was previously tipped to feature the same camera sensor from Samsung in December 2022.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 14:56 IST
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be succeeded by the Pixel 8 series this year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro may feature a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor
  • This smartphone camera sensor was introduced by Samsung in 2021
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro could make its debut in the second half of 2023

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specifications have been leaked online, months ahead of its expected debut. The successor to last year's Pixel 7 Pro handset is expected to feature a camera sensor from Samsung that was announced by the company back in 2021. This suggests that the Pixel 8 Pro's primary camera will have a 50-megapixel resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro were both equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with Samsung's latest 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

Tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) claims that the Pixel 8 Pro primary camera may feature a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor. This 1/1.12-inch sensor from Samsung was introduced in February 2021. It is a 50-megapixel image sensor that was claimed to offer better results in low-lighting conditions by simulating a larger 2.8-micron pixel size using quad pixel-binning technology. It also lets users record full-HD videos at 480fps or 4K videos at 120fps, and 8K video at 30fps.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Google's Pixel 8 series of phones was tipped to feature Samsung's GN2 sensor. Last December, developer Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter: @Za_Raczke) spotted references to camera features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, that pointed to the inclusion of the same sensor on the upcoming smartphones.

Earlier this month, renders of cases for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming smartphones. These renders suggest the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will sport designs and rear camera modules similar to their predecessors.

Next month, the company will host its annual Google I/O developer conference. If the company follows the same format as last year's event, it could offer customers a brief look the Pixel 8 series, while the Pixel 7a and rumoured Pixel Fold are expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. While details of both handsets have leaked several times over the past few months, it is worth noting that the company is yet to confirm any plans to launch new hardware at the upcoming event.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro specifications, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
