Google started rolling out its Material 3 Expressive redesign for Google One earlier this year, and the upgrade now seems to be reaching the Storage Manager page. The updated interface reportedly introduces a swipe-friendly layout, letting users quickly keep or delete photos, videos, and files. Unlike the older version, which displayed large thumbnails, the new design appears to feature smaller thumbnails. The update is also said to include a new checkmark for selecting media. These changes were reportedly spotted in version 1.287.828055836 of the Google One app.

Google One Storage Manager Gets New Swiping Mechanism

Android Authority claimed to have spotted the Material 3 Expressive redesign on the Google One Storage Manager page in version v1.287.828055836. The updates appear in the Storage and Cleanup section on the page, and users can access this by selecting the "Clean up" card on the main screen or the "Clean up space" option under the Storage tab.

The report includes screenshots highlighting the refreshed UI with smaller thumbnails, which allow for storing more files within the same space. The checkmark used for selecting items appears to have a new design, and the filter chips are now placed in a single row. A new suggestion card at the top encourages users to clear out unnecessary files.

The Google Drive and Google Photos cleanup pages have also reportedly adopted the Material 3 Expressive look. The thumbnail size is said to be smaller, and the redesigned checkmark, single-row filter chips, and the card placed in the top seem to align with the updated design language.

When users begin selecting files on Google Photos and Drive, the Storage Manager reportedly shows a new swipe interface, resembling the Tinder-style UI. This allows users to easily keep or delete items.

The update improves information density in both Google Photos and Google Drive cleanup sections. These changes are reportedly rolling out to all users gradually.