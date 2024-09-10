Redmi Note 14 series is said to be the work as the successor to last year's Redmi Note 13 range. The lineup, which is expected to include the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, could debut later this month in China. Their launch details are still under wraps, but ahead of it, Redmi's General Manager has teased the arrival of the new Note series phones, hinting at better durability, water and dust resistance rating and improved battery life.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Seemingly Confirmed

Thomas Wang, General Manager of the Redmi brand took to Weibo to confirm that the upcoming Redmi Note series phones will bring significant upgrades over the previous models. As per the post, the next Note range, presumably the Redmi Note 14 series, will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. For comparison, last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro+ had an IP68-rated build, while vanilla the Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro came with an IP54 rating.

In a separate Weibo post, Thomas claimed that new Note series phones will have "very strong drop resistance and battery life" like the newly launched iPhone 16 series.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro houses a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support, whereas the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. Based on Thomas's claims, we can expect large batteries on the Pro models.

Redmi's Note 14 series had recently appeared in the IMEI database pointing to a potential launch timeline in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is believed to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 24094RAD4.

