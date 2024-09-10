Technology News
Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body

Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro have an IP54 rating.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 17:45 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has an IP68-rated build

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series could launch in September
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro houses a 5,100mAh battery
  • The series earlier appeared in the IMEI database
Redmi Note 14 series is said to be the work as the successor to last year's Redmi Note 13 range. The lineup, which is expected to include the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, could debut later this month in China. Their launch details are still under wraps, but ahead of it, Redmi's General Manager has teased the arrival of the new Note series phones, hinting at better durability, water and dust resistance rating and improved battery life.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Seemingly Confirmed

Thomas Wang, General Manager of the Redmi brand took to Weibo to confirm that the upcoming Redmi Note series phones will bring significant upgrades over the previous models. As per the post, the next Note range, presumably the Redmi Note 14 series, will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. For comparison, last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro+ had an IP68-rated build, while vanilla the Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro came with an IP54 rating.

In a separate Weibo post, Thomas claimed that new Note series phones will have "very strong drop resistance and battery life" like the newly launched iPhone 16 series.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro houses a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support, whereas the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. Based on Thomas's claims, we can expect large batteries on the Pro models.

Redmi's Note 14 series had recently appeared in the IMEI database pointing to a potential launch timeline in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is believed to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 24094RAD4.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Powerbeats Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 to Arrive With Support for Heart Rate Measurements During Workouts: Reports

Comment
