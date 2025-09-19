Technology News
English Edition
Google Home Premium Subscription Could Reportedly Replace Nest Aware, Introduce AI Features

Google Home Premium subscription will reportedly let users add familiar faces into the cameras.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 11:21 IST
Google Home Premium Subscription Could Reportedly Replace Nest Aware, Introduce AI Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google is said to advertise its subscription as “Security that understands what it sees”

Highlights
  • The details were spotted in Google Home for Android v3.41
  • Google Home Premium could be bundled with Google One subscription
  • An Advanced version of the plan could replace Nest Aware Plus
Google Home Premium could be the name of the new subscription plan that replaces the existing Nest Aware. The popular security cameras from the Mountain View-based tech giant, Google Nest, come with a subscription that allows users to watch up to two months of old footage of any activity caught. But after recent reports claimed that the security device could soon be equipped with Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) features, a new report claims that the company might also introduce a new subscription plan alongside it.

Google Home Premium Subscription Could Bring New AI Features

The details around the Google Home Premium and the AI features were spotted by 9to5Google during an Android application package (APK) breakdown of the latest Google Home app version 3.41. The information was seen in the strings of code of the application, but none of it is active currently.

One of the mentions in the strings is the description of a feature that will arrive with the Google Home Premium. With this, users can reportedly “teach compatible cameras to recognise who you know.” This sounds like the Familiar Faces feature in the existing Nest Aware subscription, although it might now use Gemini to track household members.

The most interesting feature was from another string, where the tech giant calls the new plan a “Security that understands what it sees.” This likely refers to the object and pet identification system, which was first previewed at Google I/O.

Another string, likely part of Google's promotional material, reportedly says, “Keep up with what's important to you with detailed AI event descriptions, notifications, and daily summaries of what happened at home.” The subscription is said to also allow the camera to call authorities in case of an emergency.

As per the report, a string also mentions a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription, which is believed to replace the Nest Aware Plus plan. The existing plan offers 60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history. It is unclear what the new plan might offer.

Finally, another code snippet reportedly mentions that the new subscription plan could be bundled with Google One. As per 9to5Google, Nest Aware already comes bundled with the plan in the UK, so it is not necessarily a new development. However, it can be expanded to more regions.

Comments

Google Home Premium, Google Nest Aware, Google One, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Home Premium Subscription Could Reportedly Replace Nest Aware, Introduce AI Features
Turbo Read

