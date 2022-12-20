Google Pay has announced the introduction of new fraud detection techniques to make digital payments more secure for users in India. The tech giant announced the new security features for its UPI-based payment app at its Google for India event on Monday. This will alert users of any suspicious activities on their accounts by using multi-layered warnings. It has also introduced several other useful features aimed at users in the country, including a major update to the Files by Google app that will let users access their Digilocker documents securely on Android devices.

The feature was explained by Google in a blog post after the live event. The company says that it is using machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions on Google Pay. The company says that the app will use advanced methods to analyze the aggregate transaction patterns of millions of users and flag fraudulent activities or suspicious payment requests. It will flash a warning to notify users in their most preferred language. In some cases, the app will also vibrate to get users' attention, according to Google.

In addition to this, Google Pay has also rolled out a new feature allowing users to easily access their transaction history by asking questions about their expenditures in their preferred language. They will be able to ask natural language questions to Google Pay, such as “Show me how much I spent on coffee last week,” the company explained.

Apart from this, Google has also introduced major updates for its Files app on Android. The company has collaborated with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to provide users with easy access to authentic digital documents on DigiLocker directly from the Files by Google app on Android. Users can store supported documents like their PAN cards, driver's licenses, and educational documents.

Google said that documents stored in the Files app will be secured on the device and can only be accessed by using a unique lock-screen authentication from Digilocker. The feature will be rolled to Android smartphones in India. Users can also save documents of other family members on their phones, Google says. They can simply tap on the name of the relevant family member to get their details and documents saved on their device.

