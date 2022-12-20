Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android

WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android

The ability to undo the "Delete for Me" action was first spotted on a beta version of WhatsApp in August.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 20 December 2022 13:01 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android

WhatsApp's new feature initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new feature is available on both individual, group chats
  • It had added the disappearing messages feature in 2020
  • WhatsApp is reportedly also working on view-once text messages

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that could come in handy when users accidentally press Delete for Me instead of Delete for Everyone on the app. The Meta-owned messaging service's new 'accidental delete' feature initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action of deleting the message for themselves and subsequently allows them to delete the message for everyone. The feature is available on both individual and group chats on iPhone and Android handsets.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo first reported in August that the messaging service was testing the ability to undo the action of deleting a message with some Android and iOS testers on the beta version of the app. The feature is now rolling out to all users, the company announced via a tweet on Tuesday.

In 2017, the messaging platform introduced the Delete for Everyone option so users could retract a message from all participants of a conversation in case they sent it by mistake. Initially, the rollout was limited to just 7 minutes, but it was eventually increased to 60 hours in August.

Meanwhile, after adding the disappearing messages feature in 2020, the instant messaging and voice-over-IP service is now working on an "extreme" version of that option.

The messaging service is working on view-once text messages, similar to the feature for sending images and videos that can only be viewed once on Android and iOS. The feature was spotted on version 2.22.25.20 of WhatsApp beta for Android. Once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.

For photos and videos, the view-once functionality is currently enabled by choosing an image or video to send and then tapping on the encircled '1' icon on the right side of the caption prompt. With the view-once feature for text messages, WABetaInfo says the app could introduce a special send button icon with an added padlock for text messages, adding that the design may change once the feature comes out of beta.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, Meta
Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel IMX890 Primary Camera
Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  3. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Fast Charging Support Launched in India
  4. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Reportedly Delayed to Mid or Late February
  7. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  8. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  9. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
  3. Amazon Prime Gaming Now Live in India With Free PC Games, In-Game Content for Prime Members
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; Three Note 12 Pro+ 5G Colour Variants Teased
  5. Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
  6. Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android
  8. Google Pay Will Now Warn Users About Fraudulent, Suspicious Transactions: Details
  9. PIB Accuses YouTube Channel of Spreading Fake News About Election Commission, PM Modi, CJI
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel IMX890 Primary Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.