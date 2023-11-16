Technology News
Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library

Google Photos will use AI to automatically identify and categorise screenshots and documents into more albums like ID, receipts and event information.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 17:33 IST
Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Stack organises multiple similar photos that were taken together into same group

Highlights
  • A set of new features are rolling out to Google Photos users
  • The app will automatically archive screenshots, documents after 30 days
  • Screenshots will be grouped into albums like ID, receipts, and notes
Google Photos is getting new AI-based features for organising and categorising photos for users. The search giant has added a new Photo Stack feature for Google Photos that lets users group similar shots together to keep their library free of clutter. Another AI-powered feature will identify and automatically categorise screenshots and documents in the gallery into more albums such as IDs, receipts and event information. In addition, Google Photos now allows users to set reminders on those images to find them at a later date. All these updates are currently rolling out to Android and iOS users.

On Wednesday, Google announced the addition of new AI-backed features to Google Photos via a blog post. The new Photo Stacks feature, as the name suggests, automatically identifies and groups together similar photos of the same subject taken within a short time frame and selects a "top pick" that best captures that moment. Users have the option to manually select their own photo as a top pick. The stacks can be modified or turned off at any time. This functionality is aimed at keeping a user's library organised and clutter-free.

Further, Google Photos is employing AI to better identify and automatically categorise screenshots and documents. Screenshots will now be grouped into albums like ID, receipts, notes, recipes and menus, social and event information. These albums can be accessed from the Search tab under the new Documents section. This would allow users to quickly find what they need without having to scroll through all the photos.

Google Photos is also bringing a new feature that allows users to set reminders directly from within the Google Photos app itself. With this functionality, you can set reminders in your calendar — from screenshots of a ticket or a picture with text or date information. This can be done by clicking the " Set Reminder" option and Google Photos will send you reminders based on the details in the screenshot.

Users can automatically archive screenshots and documents after 30 days and this will hide them from the main gallery but keep them accessible from their dedicated albums.

As per Google's blog, the new Photos features are currently rolling out to users via the Google Photos app on Android and iOS.

