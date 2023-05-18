Technology News

Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details

The feature will reportedly be found under the Personal Safety app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 May 2023 16:51 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google launched the Pixel 7a (pictured) earlier this month

Highlights
  • Dashcam feature will likely also be available in select Android phones
  • The feature is expected to auto-record video and optionally audio
  • It is likely to be usable even when the screen is locked

Google is reportedly working on a feature that will allow phones to be used as dashcams. Usually, a dashcam or a dashboard camera is a compact camera fitted on the dashboard of a car or on the windscreen (behind the rearview mirror). The dashcam records everything in front of the car during a drive and some high-end dashcams enable rearview image capture with the help of a rear-facing lens. Reportedly, a similar feature will be available in Pixel smartphones, as well as, in certain Android handsets, like the Nothing Phone 1.

According to a 9to5Google report, the company mistakenly launched the 'dogfood' apk version of the Personal Safety app. The report added that the app was seen to have a feature called the Dashcam. According to the report, the feature will enable users to use their phones as dashcams. The feature will record videos and optionally audio during a drive, helping capture useful footage in case of an accident or any other uncertain circumstances.

The report added that the feature could be accessed through a “Dashcam” shortcut in the ***Be prepared*** section of the home page that also lists features like ***Emergency Sharing***, ***Safety Check***, and ***Car Crash Detection***. Here, you can begin recording manually or view your recent videos. The feature, when activated, will reportedly not interrupt the usage of the phone, including navigation using Google Maps. The phone can also be locked for power conservation, and the feature will continue running, uninterrupted, the report states.

As per the report, users, while setting up the feature, can choose to begin recordings automatically when the phone is connected to a particular Bluetooth device installed in the car, like the music system and end when it is disconnected.

Google has apparently designed the feature to automatically delete recorded footage from the dashcam after three days unless manually saved to the device or cloud. The recording will also be compressed, according to the report, averaging at “30 MB per minute,” with a maximum recording limit of 24 hours.

Whether the dashcam feature will employ an ultra-wide lens or use a special cooling technique to tackle overheating from the always-on recording and/or being mounted up at a position with direct access to sunlight, is unknown. The company has not yet announced or even hinted at this feature officially, therefore, all reports regarding it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Google recently hosted the I/O 2023 event and launched Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold. If launched, the dashcam feature can be expected in both these handsets, alongside other Pixel phones and select Android smartphones.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
