Technology News

Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats

The policy change only applies to personal Google Accounts and not to those for organizations like schools or businesses.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2023 12:23 IST
Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats

Photo Credit: Reuters

In 2020, Google had said it would remove content stored in an inactive account

Highlights
  • The policy change only applies to personal Google Accounts
  • Starting Tuesday, Google will send multiple notifications to the account
  • Last week, Elon Musk said Twitter would remove inactive accounts

Alphabet's Google on Tuesday said it would delete accounts that had remained unused for two years starting December, in a bid to prevent security threats including hacks.

The company said that if a Google account had not been used or signed into for at least two years, it might delete the account and content across Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and Calendar, as well as YouTube and Google Photos.

The policy change only applies to personal Google Accounts and not to those for organizations like schools or businesses.

In 2020, Google had said it would remove content stored in an inactive account, but not delete the account itself.

Starting Tuesday, Google will send multiple notifications to the account email address and recovery mail of the inactive accounts before deletion.

Last week, Elon Musk said Twitter would remove accounts that have been inactive for several years and archive them, saying that the action is "important to free up abandoned handles."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other non-European Union cloud service providers looking to secure an EU cybersecurity label to handle sensitive data could only do so via a joint venture with an EU-based company, according to an EU draft document seen by Reuters.

US tech giants and others involved in the joint venture could only have a minority stake, and employees that have access to EU data would have to undergo specific screening and have to be located in the 27-country bloc, the document said.

Last month, shares of Alphabet fell over 4 percent in premarket trading after a report that South Korea's Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine on its devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Google Workspace, YouTube
Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  7. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  9. Google Will Begin Deleting Inactive Accounts Starting December: Here’s Why
  10. Infinix Note 30i With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats
  2. Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  3. Apple Unveils New Accessibility Features; Live Speech, Personal Voice and More
  4. Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details
  5. Bitcoin Trades at Over $27,000, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins in Registering Profits
  6. Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ether Should Be Regulated as Gambling, UK Lawmakers Say Citing Risks
  7. Elon Musk Warns of Difficult Global Economy for Next 12 Months, Says Tesla Not Immune
  8. China's Baidu Confident Its AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Won't Make Mistakes on 'Sensitive Topics'
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition Launched for Military: All Details
  10. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak via Retail Listing: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.