WhatsApp Android Beta Reveals iOS-Like Message Context Menu in Development: Report

WhatsApp's new context menu when selecting messages is shown to have five options — delete, forward, reply, keep, and info.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 May 2023 16:02 IST
WhatsApp Android Beta Reveals iOS-Like Message Context Menu in Development: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp’s redesigned message menu is still in development

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s new message menu will appear below a selected message
  • The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.4
  • WhatsApp already offers a context menu for chats on iOS

WhatsApp has been spotted working on a redesigned message menu for the Android version of the popular messaging app. The upcoming menu will reportedly be similar to the context menu for selected messages on iOS. The menu is said to display five options after long-pressing on a specific message. The latest development is spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.4 update. WhatsApp's redesigned message menu is under development and is likely to be made available in a future Beta update. Last month the messaging app was also spotted working on iPhone-like UI for Android.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned message menu for Android. The report suggests that the upcoming message menu will appear similar to the context menu on WhatsApp for iOS. The new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message. The update tracker has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming message menu showing five options ​Delete, Forward, Reply, Keep and Info are displayed below a selected message.

Currently, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Additionally, emoji reactions also appear on the selected message. The new message menu was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.4 update.

However, there's no word from WhatsApp on when this improvement will be made available to beta testers. As with all features that are in development, the company could eventually roll it out as part of a beta update before it arrives on the stable channel or simply drop the feature altogether.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app was recently spotted working on an iOS-like user interface improvement, with a redesigned bottom bar for the Android app. The new UI is said to appear similar to WhatsApp for iOS making it easier for users to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa. It could also offer users quick access to chats, calls, communities, and status updates right from the navigation bar, which could make one-handed navigation easier on phones with large displays. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, Meta, WhatsApp update
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Tether Says It Will Use 15 Percent of Its Profits to Buy Bitcoin; Aims to Diversify Reserves
Swiggy Says Its Food Delivery Business Turned Profitable in March

