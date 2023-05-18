WhatsApp has been spotted working on a redesigned message menu for the Android version of the popular messaging app. The upcoming menu will reportedly be similar to the context menu for selected messages on iOS. The menu is said to display five options after long-pressing on a specific message. The latest development is spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.4 update. WhatsApp's redesigned message menu is under development and is likely to be made available in a future Beta update. Last month the messaging app was also spotted working on iPhone-like UI for Android.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned message menu for Android. The report suggests that the upcoming message menu will appear similar to the context menu on WhatsApp for iOS. The new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message. The update tracker has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming message menu showing five options ​Delete, Forward, Reply, Keep and Info are displayed below a selected message.

Currently, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Additionally, emoji reactions also appear on the selected message. The new message menu was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.4 update.

However, there's no word from WhatsApp on when this improvement will be made available to beta testers. As with all features that are in development, the company could eventually roll it out as part of a beta update before it arrives on the stable channel or simply drop the feature altogether.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app was recently spotted working on an iOS-like user interface improvement, with a redesigned bottom bar for the Android app. The new UI is said to appear similar to WhatsApp for iOS making it easier for users to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa. It could also offer users quick access to chats, calls, communities, and status updates right from the navigation bar, which could make one-handed navigation easier on phones with large displays.

