  Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Customers can avail 10 percent discount when using SBI credit cards or opting for EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 14:01 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung's 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 43,990

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 started for all on July 31 at 12pm
  • Prime members got 12-hour early access to the sale
  • Customers can avail exchange discounts during the sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now open to all shoppers in India, following a 12-hour head start for Prime members. The annual sale is offering major discounts on a wide selection of smart TVs, including OLED and mini-LED models from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and more. Many of the listed TVs feature the latest display technology and processors at competitive pricing. Buyers can also take advantage of extra savings through bank offers and coupon-based discounts layered on top of the existing deals. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers. 

If you're looking for a smart TV priced under Rs. 50,000, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers several compelling deals from leading brands. For instance, Samsung's 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is now listed for Rs. 43,990, significantly lower than its original MRP of Rs. 81,900. Similarly, Xiaomi is offering attractive discounts on its F series smart TVs. LG's LR570 series is also listed with price cuts.

There are additional benefits, including exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts. SBI card users can avail up to 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) on their purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail of 5 percent cashback.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Here Are Some of the Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs 50,000

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QEF1AULXL) Rs. 81,900 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
LG 108 cm 43-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UR75006LC)  Rs. 49,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
Toshiba 55-inch C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C450ME) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Redmi Xiaomi 43-inch F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV (L43MA-FVIN) Rs. 42,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Vu 43-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV (43VIBE-DV) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
LG 139 55-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR75006LC) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now
TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV (55Q6C)  Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Hisense 50-inch E63N Series 4K Google LED TV (50E63N) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,999  Buy Now
 
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000
