Samsung's 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 43,990
Highlights
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 started for all on July 31 at 12pm
Prime members got 12-hour early access to the sale
Customers can avail exchange discounts during the sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now open to all shoppers in India, following a 12-hour head start for Prime members. The annual sale is offering major discounts on a wide selection of smart TVs, including OLED and mini-LED models from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and more. Many of the listed TVs feature the latest display technology and processors at competitive pricing. Buyers can also take advantage of extra savings through bank offers and coupon-based discounts layered on top of the existing deals. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers.
If you're looking for a smart TV priced under Rs. 50,000, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers several compelling deals from leading brands. For instance, Samsung's 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is now listed for Rs. 43,990, significantly lower than its original MRP of Rs. 81,900. Similarly, Xiaomi is offering attractive discounts on its F series smart TVs. LG's LR570 series is also listed with price cuts.
There are additional benefits, including exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts. SBI card users can avail up to 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) on their purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail of 5 percent cashback.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Here Are Some of the Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs 50,000
Product Name
MRP
Effective Sale Price
Buy Now Link
Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QEF1AULXL)
