Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now open to all shoppers in India, following a 12-hour head start for Prime members. The annual sale is offering major discounts on a wide selection of smart TVs, including OLED and mini-LED models from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and more. Many of the listed TVs feature the latest display technology and processors at competitive pricing. Buyers can also take advantage of extra savings through bank offers and coupon-based discounts layered on top of the existing deals. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers.

If you're looking for a smart TV priced under Rs. 50,000, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers several compelling deals from leading brands. For instance, Samsung's 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is now listed for Rs. 43,990, significantly lower than its original MRP of Rs. 81,900. Similarly, Xiaomi is offering attractive discounts on its F series smart TVs. LG's LR570 series is also listed with price cuts.

There are additional benefits, including exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts. SBI card users can avail up to 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) on their purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail of 5 percent cashback.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Here Are Some of the Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs 50,000

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QEF1AULXL) Rs. 81,900 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now LG 108 cm 43-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UR75006LC) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now Toshiba 55-inch C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C450ME) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now Redmi Xiaomi 43-inch F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV (L43MA-FVIN) Rs. 42,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now Vu 43-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV (43VIBE-DV) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now LG 139 55-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR75006LC) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV (55Q6C) Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now Hisense 50-inch E63N Series 4K Google LED TV (50E63N) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.