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Google Translate Turns 20: Pronunciation Practice Feature Rolls Out to Celebrate Translate's 20th Anniversary

Google says that about 33 percent of Live Translate sessions last longer than five minutes.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 14:18 IST
Google Translate Turns 20: Pronunciation Practice Feature Rolls Out to Celebrate Translate's 20th Anniversary

Photo Credit: Google

Google Translate was launched on April 28, 2006

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Highlights
  • Google Translate recently received the Live Experiences feature
  • ‘Thank You’ was the most commonly translated phrase
  • Pronunciation Practice is now available for Android users
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Google Translate was launched by the Mountain View-based tech giant on April 28, 2006. On Tuesday, the company announced that it is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the platform by introducing a new feature, called Pronunciation Practice, for Android users. Available in select regions, including India, the tool currently supports three languages, helping users practice their skills before initiating conversations with native speakers. Google's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, highlighted that, in the last 20 years, Google Translate has moved from using statistical machine learning, which only supported word-for-word translations, to using Google's Gemini AI models for more precise results.

Pronunciation Practice Is Available in India and the US

The company introduced a new tool for its language translation platform, dubbed Pronunciation Practice. Android users can now click on Ask and Understand buttons to practice pronunciation, which is claimed to help them speak other languages with precision.

Google Translate's new Pronunciation Practice functionality uses AI to analyse a user's speech and provides “instant” feedback to them on specific phrases and words. The feature is currently available in the US and India with support for three languages - English, Spanish, and Hindi.

On the 20th anniversary of Google Translate, CEO Pichai said, “What started as a small experiment has become a global tool that helps over 1 billion users every month. In that time, [Google] Translate has evolved from simple pattern matching to true understanding.” Initially, Google Translate relied on statistical machine learning to understand patterns in “small word clusters”, the CEO pointed out. Over the years, the platform has shifted its reliance to Google's Gemini AI models to provide more accurate results.

The company also revealed a few statistics, saying that “Thank You” was the most translated phrase on Google Translate, followed by phrases and words like “How are you?”, “I love you”, “Hello”, and “Please”. Citing Google Trends data, the tech giant said that it has witnessed an increase in the number of users using AI Mode in Search for American Sign Language (ASL), emoji, and “Gen Alpha slang” translations.

Google added that English to Spanish was the most commonly translated language pair, followed by English to Indonesian, Portuguese, Arabic, and Turkish. Meanwhile, it also saw an increase in the translations from English to three Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. The company further highlighted that more than 33 percent of the Live Translate sessions now last longer than five minutes, for various purposes, including job interviews, conversations within families, and cultural exchanges.

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Further reading: Google Translate, Google, Google Translate Features, Pronunciation Practice
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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