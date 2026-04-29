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YouTube Tests 'Ask YouTube' AI Chatbot That Offers Smart Responses With Videos, Shorts

A new, experimental feature on YouTube introduces a new 'Ask YouTube button' within the search bar.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 10:59 IST
YouTube Tests 'Ask YouTube' AI Chatbot That Offers Smart Responses With Videos, Shorts

Photo Credit: Google

Google is testing a YouTubeconversational search experience

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Highlights
  • YouTube is experimenting with a new “Ask YouTube” feature
  • This experimental tool is currently available in the US
  • The answer includes long-form content, Shorts, and informative text
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YouTube is testing a conversational AI search experience called "Ask YouTube". This new feature marks a shift from the existing search pattern available on YouTube and allows users to ask a full question to the platform instead of using keywords, diving deeper into topics in a more interactive way. The Google-owned video-sharing platform will offer detailed results for queries that combine text, long-form videos, and Shorts. It also lets users ask follow-up questions. This experimental tool is currently available in select markets. 

How the 'Ask YouTube AI' Chatbot Works

YouTube is experimenting with a new “Ask YouTube” feature, the company said on its YouTube Labs page. This experiment is live now and is available to YouTube Premium subscribers in the US above the age of 18. The feature adds a new Ask YouTube button within the search bar, and tapping this will show suggested prompts. If a user clicks the Ask YouTube button without entering a query, a full-page interface will be shown with recommended searches and a text box for questions.

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Photo Credit: Google

 

Google has also shared a video on its support page demonstrating how the Ask YouTube feature works. It appears to be A different experience from the standard search results page. For example, a user can ask for help planning a three-day road trip from San Francisco to Santa Barbara and receive a step-by-step itinerary instead of just a list of videos. 

The answer includes long-form content, Shorts, and informative text, including must-visit spots, attractions on the way and local tips. Users can also search further with follow-up questions, like where to find a good coffee shop on the way. 

Google says the Ask YouTube feature will highlight relevant videos and video segments, along with titles and channel information, making it easier to discover creators and jump straight to useful content. YouTube says it is already working on bringing it to non-Premium users in the future.

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Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, Ask YouTube, Ask YouTube Feature
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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