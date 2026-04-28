Google on Tuesday announced the expansion of its digital identity efforts in India with the rollout of support for Aadhaar credentials in Google Wallet. This feature, as described by the Mountain View-based tech giant, allows users to store a digital version of their Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on their smartphones. Google says it offers a more convenient way to verify identity without having to carry a physical document.

Aadhaar Digital ID in Google Wallet: Features, Use Cases

Users in India can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly on their device via Google Wallet, the company explained in a blog post. The digital ID is claimed to offer a secure, consent-based identity solution using on-device encryption. It enables users to choose what information they want to share, using features like selective disclosure.

The Aadhaar integration in Google Wallet is aimed at everyday use cases. The tech giant has onboarded several partners, including PVR Inox for age verification and rewards, BharatMatrimony for verified profiles, Atlys for autofilling visa applications, and Mygate for verifying delivery and service personnel. Platforms like Snabbit are also expected to adopt the feature in the near future.

Once added to Google Wallet, the digital Aadhaar card can be used for both in-person and remote identity verification. However, Google notes that while the digital ID is valid for supported use cases, it is not meant to serve as a replacement for the physical Aadhaar card.

On the privacy and security front, the company emphasised that Aadhaar credentials stored in Google Wallet are encrypted on-device, which means no data is stored in the cloud. Further, personal information such as name or address is only shared with explicit user consent. Users can only add one Aadhaar card per account, and the ID cannot be accessed without device authentication.

Alongside India, Google has also expanded digital ID support to other markets. Users in Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil can now create an ID pass based on their passport details and store it in Google Wallet. As per the company, such IDs can be used for verifying identity or age across various services.