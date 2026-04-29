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Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Tipped to Feature All-Curved Display With Near Bezel-Less Design

The iPhone 20's screen could be called a Liquid Glass Display, aligning with the brand’s broader software strategy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 13:33 IST
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Tipped to Feature All-Curved Display With Near Bezel-Less Design

Apple commemorated its 10th anniversary of the iPhone with iPhone X

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Highlights
  • iPhone 20 is rumoured to introduce an entirely new display language
  • New Liquid Glass Display technology is expected on the handset
  • Apple still faces challenges integrating Face ID under the screen
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Apple has long been rumoured to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year. While the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 18 lineup in September, all eyes are on Apple's 2027 iPhone. According to a tipster, the purported handset will come with an “entirely new display language”, including an all-curved screen, which could potentially deliver a near-bezel-less viewing experience — a first for the iPhone.

iPhone 20 Display Could Feature Advanced Quad-Curved Panel

As per a post shared by tipster Ice Universe on X, Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 20, will feature a new type of quad-curved display that subtly curves along all four edges. The panel might be called a Liquid Glass Display, aligning with the brand's broader software strategy. It is said to use an “equal-depth” curvature that is less pronounced, unlike conventional curved screens seen on Android smartphones.

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The leaker claims the technology will rely on a combination of optical refraction, light-guiding structures, and engineered visual effects to make bezels very less prominent from the user's perspective. This approach is claimed to create an illusion of a borderless screen while ensuring there is no distortion.

As part of this strategy, the Cupertino-based tech giant could utilise a Samsung-supplied OLED panel featuring COE (Colour Filter on Encapsulation) technology. Also branded as On-Cell Film (OCF), panels manufactured using this technology have a thin colour filter layer directly on the thin-film encapsulation, replacing the traditional plastic polariser.

On paper, Samsung claims it can increase light transmittance by 33 percent, while also reducing power consumption by up to 25 percent. It also enables thinner, more flexible displays.

Per previous reports, Apple is aiming for a completely seamless screen without cutouts for sensors or cameras for the iPhone 20. However, it faces a significant challenge in terms of integrating components like Face ID and the front camera beneath the display.

While the rumour mill suggested that the company was exploring under-display camera solutions, the purported handset could still debut with the signature pill-shaped Dynamic Island, which houses the selfie camera along with the necessary sensors for Face ID.

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Further reading: iPhone 20, iPhone 20 display, iPhone 20 leak, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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