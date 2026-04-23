Google may soon change how app sign-ups work on Android by reducing reliance on traditional verification methods like OTPs and email links. The company is testing a system that shifts email verification to a device-level process, which could streamline how users create accounts. The change focuses on simplifying onboarding while keeping security checks in place. If widely adopted, it could alter how apps handle user authentication and reduce the need to switch between apps during sign-up flows.

How Verified Email on Android Could Eliminate OTP Codes

According to documentation on the Android Developers website, Google is introducing a Verified Email system through its Credential Manager. This feature allows apps to confirm a user's email address instantly using a secure credential stored on the device, removing the need for OTPs or email-based verification links.

Instead of forcing users to switch apps to retrieve a code, the Verified Email feature will display a native prompt on screen. This prompt shows exactly what information the app is requesting, such as a verified email address. Users can approve the request with a single tap and continue without leaving the app.

The Verified Email system relies on a cryptographically verified credential already present on the device, which helps speed up the process while maintaining security. Google notes that apps cannot access any information without explicit user consent, and the prompt clearly outlines what data will be shared before approval.

Beyond sign-ups, the Verified Email feature can also simplify account recovery and other sensitive actions. Users can regain access to accounts without searching for recovery emails, and apps can trigger quick verification checks when users update account details or confirm transactions.

Google also advises developers to include fallback options such as manual email entry or OTP-based verification in case the system cannot retrieve the expected credentials. It recommends encouraging users to create passkeys after verification to make future sign-ins easier and more secure. For now, the feature supports personal Google Accounts and works on devices running Android 9 or later with updated Google Play services. Its broader adoption will depend on how quickly developers integrate it into their apps.