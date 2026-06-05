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Google Rolls Out Search Profiles for Publishers and Creators: Here's How It Works

Users must have a minimum number of subscribers or followers on at least one of YouTube, Instagram, X or TikTok to access Search Profiles.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 11:06 IST
Google Rolls Out Search Profiles for Publishers and Creators: Here's How It Works

Photo Credit: Google

Google says that claiming a profile may trigger the creation of a Google knowledge panel

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Highlights
  • Search profiles launched for publications and creators
  • Search profiles will be initially available in the US
  • The feature is available for creators aged 18 or older
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Google has launched a new feature dubbed Search Profiles, designed for creators and publishers to boost their visibility across the web. With the latest functionality, publishers and creators can manage how they appear on Google Search and Discover feeds. The Search profiles will display the latest content and social posts by authors. Currently, this feature is available in the US, and users must have a minimum number of subscribers or followers on at least one of YouTube, Instagram, X or TikTok platform to use Search Profiles.

Search Profiles Arrive on Google

Google, in its latest blog post, announced the rollout of Search profiles. Publishers and creators can showcase their latest articles, videos, and social posts in this dedicated and shareable hub. As mentioned, this lets publishers and creators manage how they appear on Google Search and Discover.

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The Search Profiles can be accessed on mobile through Google Search knowledge panels, Discover or a direct URL. Google states that Search Profiles let audiences follow creators and publishers more easily and increase content visibility. Users can claim an existing profile automatically generated by Google or create a new one by linking their social media accounts. Users can customise their profiles with an avatar, bio, website, social media and video platforms, and other important content.

Creators and publishers with minimum follower thresholds on supported platforms are eligible to create their search profiles. Users need at least 1,00,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram, or X, or 3,00,000 followers on TikTok to use this feature.

Google says that claiming a profile may trigger the creation of a Google knowledge panel. If a user has an existing knowledge panel, it will be enhanced with updated profile information, a new avatar, recent content, and a direct profile link.

How To Set Up New Search Profile

Interested users can set up a new Search profile by following these steps:

  • Go to profile.google.com/claim.
  • Sign in to the Google Account.
  • Sign in to at least one content platform account that has the required follower count.
  • Click Create Profile.

Before creating a new Search profile, users can check if Google has already generated one by heading to profile.google.com and signing in to the Google Account linked to their creator activities. This can also be checked on Google Search. Next to the knowledge panel, click on More and then tap on View Search Profile to check for the profile.

Google confirmed that Search profiles will be initially available in the US. The company is planning to add new capabilities and expand the feature to more publishers and creators across markets in the coming days. The feature is available for creators aged 18 or older.

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Further reading: Google, Search Profile
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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