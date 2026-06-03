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Google Introduces Fake Call Detection for Android Phones to Curb Call Spoofing Attacks

Android’s fake call detection functionality is available in the Phone by Google app.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 18:32 IST
Google Introduces Fake Call Detection for Android Phones to Curb Call Spoofing Attacks

Photo Credit: Pexels

Android's fake call detection uses confirmation signals

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Highlights
  • Fake call detection is enabled by default on Android phones
  • Fake call detection is currently rolling out globally
  • Android’s fake call detection uses RCS technology for enhanced privacy
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Android phones are getting a new security feature, which is capable of detecting fake calls and alerting users before they pick up a call. Google says that the feature will help curb the problem of AI-enabled voice cloning scams, call spoofing attacks, and impersonation scams. The new fake call detection functionality is rolling out to Android users globally and will be available in the Phone by Google app. The latest security feature requires the caller and the receiver to be using the app to verify the confirmation signal, allowing the Android phone to detect potentially fake calls, the Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted.

Android Phones Will Support Fake Call Detection Over RCS

In a blog post, the tech giant revealed that it has started rolling out the new fake call detection globally for devices running Android 12 and newer versions. The new security feature, which will act as an additional layer of protection against bad actors, is touted as a way to deal with the rise of AI-based voice cloning scams, call spoofing attacks, and impersonation fraud.

google android fake call detection inline Android Fake Call Detection

Android's fake call detection feature uses confirmation signals to verify the legitimacy of calls
Photo Credit: Google

 

Google highlighted that fake call detection is enabled by default in the Phone by Google app. It is capable of automatically detecting potentially fake calls. When a user receives a call, the caller's handset will send a confirmation signal to the receiver's device to verify the call's legitimacy, acting as a digital handshake between the two phones. The feature also uses Rich Communication Services (RCS) for end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of both users.

If a user's Android phone detects a potentially fake call, the receiver's handset will ping the caller's phone for verification. If the user on the other end confirms, “I'm not making a call right now”, the Phone by Google app will ping the receiver's phone with a warning, while advising them to “hang up the call immediately”, helping users not to fall prey to an impersonation call or a spoofing attack. While the feature is enabled by default, users can disable it from the Phone by Google app.

Citing Interpol's March 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, the Mountain View-based company highlighted that impersonation fraud is one of the “leading contributors” to more than $400 billion (about Rs. 38,28,300 crore) in global losses. Further highlighting the gravity of the problem, Google said that impersonation scams are one of the reported frauds to the US FTC.

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Further reading: Android Fake Call Detection, Android, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Introduces Fake Call Detection for Android Phones to Curb Call Spoofing Attacks
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