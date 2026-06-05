Google unveiled the Googlebook lineup with Gemini Intelligence and the Android operating system last month. The new laptop lineup is confirmed to be available later this year, and Google is associating with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first generation of Googlebook laptops. While Google remains tight-lipped about the specifications of the series, a new leak suggests that the first wave of Googlebook series will include around eight new laptops with different chipsets from Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

Eight Googlebooks May Be in the Works

ChromeUnboxed spotted references to eight potential Googlebook devices in the Chromium Gerrit. The publication reportedly identified eight distinct baseboards linked to a custom boot screen feature, which is likely linked to the new Googlebook lineup. The lineup reportedly includes four models with Intel chipsets, three Snapdragon-powered models, and one MediaTek-based variant.

Four models out of eight, codenamed Felino, Lapis, Moonstone, and Ruby, are reportedly based on Intel chipsets. Three models bearing codenames Quenbi, Mica, and Quartz are said to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. However, the specific chipset variant is not revealed.

Finally, the last model codenamed Sapphire is said to be a Googlebook tablet with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor.

It is currently unclear if Google would launch all eight models together, but the code suggests they are part of Google's initial Googlebook development.

Last month, Google officially announced the Googlebook laptops and confirmed its collaboration with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo for the upcoming models. They will be available later "this fall".

The Googlebook is designed on Gemini Intelligence and includes the Chrome browser and the Google Play Store. It is compatible with Android smartphones and offers features like the Magic Pointer for accessing Gemini with a few taps. It will offer a Glowbar design and a Quick Access feature to easily locate files stored on Android phones directly from the laptop's file browser.