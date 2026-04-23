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Moto G87 Price and Colour Options Revealed via Product Listing, Support Page

Motorola is expected to expand its G-series with a new Moto G87 handset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 14:41 IST
Moto G87 Price and Colour Options Revealed via Product Listing, Support Page

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G77 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC

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Highlights
  • Motorola is expected to expand its G-series with a new Moto G87 handset
  • Moto G67 and Moto G77 were launched in January
  • It could pack 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
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Moto G87 is said to be in the works as a follow-up to the Moto G67 and Moto G77. The Lenovo-owned brand is yet to confirm its existence, but the official support pages on Motorola's website appear to have revealed the hardware design of the phone. Additionally, the Moto G87 has been spotted on an Italian retailer website, revealing its price and colour options. The upcoming phone is likely to be released in six Pantone-approved colours. It could pack 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Moto G87 Could Feature at Least 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage

The unannounced Moto G87 was spotted on a support page on the Motorola website under the title "Learn about the Moto G87”. The listing shows an overview of the basic hardware. The guide shows how to insert a MicroSD card, and indicates support for up to 2TB of expanded storage, via a hybrid SIM slot.

The schematics indicate a familiar design language and show a triple camera layout on the back. It shows a hole punch cutout on the front for selfie shooter and indicates the presence of NFC, Light, Proximity and ambient light sensors

Additionally, Italian retailer Epto has listed the Moto G87 with a price tag of EUR 407 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is shown in Pantone Overture Gray and Pantone Blue Atoll colourways.

However, an additional leak believed to be from a firmware dump suggests Arctic Seal, Black Olive, Nile, and Shaded Spruce Pantone colour options for the Moto G87 in addition to Overture and Blue Atoll. The leaked firmware shows the phone with the internal name "Naples" along with the MT6835, which is associated with multiple MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series processors, including the 6100+, 6300, and 6400.

For reference, the Moto G77 runs on the Dimensity 6400 while the Moto G67 runs on a Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Both the Moto G67 and Moto G77 were launched in January this year in select markets with a starting price tag of GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 25,400). They have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 16. The duo has IP64 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification. They house 5,200mAh battery units with support for 30W wired fast charging.

Moto G77

Moto G77

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Moto G67

Moto G67

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Moto G87, Motorola, Motorola G87, Moto G87 Specifications, Moto G77
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Moto G87 Price and Colour Options Revealed via Product Listing, Support Page
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