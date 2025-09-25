Google has announced that the Search Live in AI Mode feature, which allows users to ask questions about their surroundings from their phone's camera and have voice conversations, is rolling out to eligible users in the US who have set their language to English. It was previously only available in English (US) for those enrolled in Google's AI Labs programme. The rollout comes days after the company executives confirmed during a press briefing that the Search Live in AI Mode is set to make its way to India soon.

Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to Android, iOS Users for Free

The California-based tech giant announced that it is now rolling out the Search Live in AI Mode feature to Android and iOS users in the US who have set their language to English. First unveiled in May during the Google I/O developer event, the feature was earlier available for users who had opted for the Google Labs program.

The Search Live in AI Mode feature initially allowed users to have only voice conversations with the AI chatbot. However, a month after it was first unveiled, the California-based tech giant added the ability to share their camera feed with the Google app to ask specific questions about a user's surroundings. The feature uses Google Lens to recognise and generate answers.

For example, a user can point their camera at a dog on the street and use Google Search Live in AI Mode to identify the dog's breed. The feature analyses the scene to provide an appropriate answer. It can also recognise PDFs and images to answer user queries. Moreover, Google plans to add support for other file types in AI Mode in the near future.

While it is currently available in the US, Google executives recently, confirmed during a press briefing that Google will soon roll out the Search Live in AI Mode feature to India.

How to Use Search Live in AI Mode on Your Smartphone