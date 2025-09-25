Technology News
Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature

Search Live in AI Mode was first unveiled by Google in May with support for conversational voice requests.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Search Live in AI Mode is integrated within the Google app

Highlights
  • Search Live in AI Mode allows users to share the camera feed
  • Search Live in AI Mode is currently rolling out in the US
  • Google will soon roll out the feature in India
Google has announced that the Search Live in AI Mode feature, which allows users to ask questions about their surroundings from their phone's camera and have voice conversations, is rolling out to eligible users in the US who have set their language to English. It was previously only available in English (US) for those enrolled in Google's AI Labs programme. The rollout comes days after the company executives confirmed during a press briefing that the Search Live in AI Mode is set to make its way to India soon.

Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to Android, iOS Users for Free

The California-based tech giant announced that it is now rolling out the Search Live in AI Mode feature to Android and iOS users in the US who have set their language to English. First unveiled in May during the Google I/O developer event, the feature was earlier available for users who had opted for the Google Labs program.

The Search Live in AI Mode feature initially allowed users to have only voice conversations with the AI chatbot. However, a month after it was first unveiled, the California-based tech giant added the ability to share their camera feed with the Google app to ask specific questions about a user's surroundings. The feature uses Google Lens to recognise and generate answers.

For example, a user can point their camera at a dog on the street and use Google Search Live in AI Mode to identify the dog's breed. The feature analyses the scene to provide an appropriate answer. It can also recognise PDFs and images to answer user queries. Moreover, Google plans to add support for other file types in AI Mode in the near future.

While it is currently available in the US, Google executives recently, confirmed during a press briefing that Google will soon roll out the Search Live in AI Mode feature to India.

How to Use Search Live in AI Mode on Your Smartphone

  1. Open the Google App on your Android phone or iPhone. Tap on Live in the Search bar at the bottom.
  2. First-time users might have to follow some additional steps shown on their screens.
  3. If you have already used it, you can start having a conversation with the AI chatbot.
  4. You can mute your microphone by tapping Mute.
  5. To continue asking a query, you can click Unmute.
  6. You can also interrupt Search Live in the middle of the conversation by saying “Stop” or tapping on the screen
  7. After which, you can ask for more details, add supplementary information to your query, or change the topic of conversation.
  8. Tap on Video to turn on your camera. You can point your camera at the object that you wish to know more about. 
  9. You can end the conversation by tapping Exit.
Comments

Further reading: Google Search Live in AI Mode, AI Mode, Search Live, Gemini, Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Better Support for Other Smartwatches; Testers Get Access to New Apple Music Gestures
