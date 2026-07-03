Multiple social media platforms were recently flooded with videos of people remotely shutting down e-rickshaws from their smartphones, calling it a “prank”. They were seen using apps that were built for running battery diagnostics and gathering information, such as battery temperature and charge level. Now, the government has reportedly taken action against these apps to curb such “pranks”. A government official has told the media that authorities have directed app stores to remove the apps from their platform. While the official said that the apps have since been taken down, one of the two apps is still available on two major app marketplaces.

Government Action Comes Days After Multiple ‘Prank' Videos Surfaced Online

In a statement provided to ANI, the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S. Krishnan, said that the government has directed “app stores” to remove two apps that were being used to “prank” e-rickshaw drivers. The bureaucrat also said that both apps have since been taken down by the app storage. The official said, “There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday.” He further stated, “App stores need to exercise due care”. The government further plans to approach the companies “to see that possibly damaging apps don't come up".

#WATCH | Delhi | On removal of two apps which were being allegedly used to prank e-rickshaws from app stores, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeiTY, says, "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App… pic.twitter.com/Es9PikIHjF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

While the official claims that the two apps have been taken down in accordance with the government's direction, Gadgets 360 staff members found that one of the two apps is still listed on Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. The app can still be downloaded. Meanwhile, even if app stores delist the app in the future, its APK is still available online for Android users to sideload it.

One of the two apps, which was published by the China-based tech firm, Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, was being used to remotely cut battery supply to e-rickshaws.

Initially intended to serve as a means to control the battery management system (BMS) of electric vehicles (EVs), run battery diagnostics, and display battery-related information, like battery temperature and charge level, people eventually found out that it can also be misused to remotely shut down select made-in-China e-rickshaws.

The company calls it a “Bluetooth-based battery monitoring app” that connects wirelessly to the BMS modules of e-rickshaws, eliminating the need for drivers to buy separate hardware. According to a Livemint report, Chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, Pawan Duggal, says that the misuse of the app's functionality is an offense “under Section 66 read with Section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000”.