Samsung first announced its plan to expand its Galaxy wearables ecosystem during the Android Show in December last year. The company confirmed that it will be launching its first smart glasses with AI-powered tools soon. Later, during the latest edition of Google's annual developers conference in May, the South Korean tech conglomerate showcased the first two pairs of smart glasses coming out of Samsung's collaboration with eyewear makers Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Now, fresh details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Glasses have been spotted in the leaked screenshots of its companion app. The images show the smart glasses along with their charging cases. The app will reportedly offer multiple controls for the wearable.

How the Samsung Galaxy Glasses Manager App Might Work

SammyGuru has published screenshots of the Samsung Galaxy Glasses Manager app, which will act as a companion app for the South Korean tech giant's first smart glasses. The app reportedly reveals various details about the upcoming Samsung wearables, along with their charging case, which appears in a black shade. After granting multiple permissions, the Galaxy Glasses Manager app reportedly takes you through the pairing process.

The publication states that users will be able to pair the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Glasses with their smartphones by first removing the protective film from the nose bridge and then sliding the power switch forward, which could be located on the left arm of the smart glasses. The Galaxy Glasses Manager app might prompt users to place the smart glasses inside its charging case. Once the case light starts blinking, users will be able to pair the wearable with their handset.

Once the Samsung Galaxy Glasses have been paired with the user's smartphone, they will be able to manage settings, install software updates, and toggle different features directly from the Galaxy Glasses Manager app, the report highlighted.

Moreover, it might let users import videos and photos directly to their phone, tweak AI assistant settings, and locate the smart glasses through the “Find my glasses” feature. The app showed that the Galaxy Glasses will ship with One UI XR.

While the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date, a report recently highlighted that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, during which the tech giant could launch its new Galaxy Glasses. The company first showcased the new smart glasses during this year's Google I/O. However, it announced its collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster months before, in December last year.