Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Called GrammarlyGo Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details

Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 18:22 IST
Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Called GrammarlyGo Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details

Photo Credit: Grammarly

GrammarlyGo will first reach the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany

Highlights
  • GrammarlyGo will work on emails as well as word docs
  • It will be AI generative and suggest write-ups on prompts
  • Grammarly aims to save the time of its users with this feature

Grammarly is set to upgrade its services as a writing assistant platform with a twist of Artificial Intelligence (AI). GrammarlyGo, a new feature has been announced by the grammar checking tool that would help writers get AI to rewrite their current material to make it better. The motive of this writing assessment feature resembles closely to that of ChatGPT, an AI-generative writing platform that went viral recently and garnered both, appreciation and criticism from the global public.

The San Francisco, US-based company has loaded its newest feature with an array of capabilities, including custom voice options for reading out the material as well as the AI-powered ability to have idea-brainstorming sessions with the users.

“It will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. GrammarlyGo will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done,” an official blog post from Grammarly said.

Starting April, the beta of GrammarlyGo will start rolling out to the users of Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education customers. The users of Grammarly's free plan located in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine will also get the feature before other countries.

GrammarlyGo will work on email threads and also while writing long format documents — compatible with Grammarly. For emails, the feature will be able to generate quick replies based on the context of the mail received. It will also be able to write content inspired by short prompts.

In recent weeks, the discussions around AI-generated word files have stirred the mixed feelings of excitement as well as concerns amongst professionals from many fields.

AI Tools like GrammarlyGo and ChatGPT are being looked as the gateway for doom for present day content writers, researchers, and others from the global writing community. On the other hand, coders are using these kinds of services to slash some work time.

Tech insiders from different parts of the world have reportedly also highlighted that these generative AI services could spike up notorious activities of cyber criminals who will now be able to write, understand, and reply in any language in real time.

Grammarly is, however, set to introduce its 50 million users to experiment with generative AI despite concerns brewing among the tech and writer communities. The platform claims to have prioritised the maintenance of high security standards to make its feature more appealing for use by multinational companies.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apps, Grammarly, AI, ChatGPT, GrammarlyGo
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto.
