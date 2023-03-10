Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details

Grammarly is set to upgrade its services as a writing assistant platform with a twist of Artificial Intelligence (AI). GrammarlyGo, a new feature has been announced by the grammar checking tool that would help writers get AI to rewrite their current material to make it better. The motive of this writing assessment feature resembles closely to that of ChatGPT, an AI-generative writing platform that went viral recently and garnered both, appreciation and criticism from the global public.

The San Francisco, US-based company has loaded its newest feature with an array of capabilities, including custom voice options for reading out the material as well as the AI-powered ability to have idea-brainstorming sessions with the users.

“It will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. GrammarlyGo will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done,” an official blog post from Grammarly said.

Starting April, the beta of GrammarlyGo will start rolling out to the users of Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education customers. The users of Grammarly's free plan located in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine will also get the feature before other countries.

GrammarlyGo will work on email threads and also while writing long format documents — compatible with Grammarly. For emails, the feature will be able to generate quick replies based on the context of the mail received. It will also be able to write content inspired by short prompts.

In recent weeks, the discussions around AI-generated word files have stirred the mixed feelings of excitement as well as concerns amongst professionals from many fields.

AI Tools like GrammarlyGo and ChatGPT are being looked as the gateway for doom for present day content writers, researchers, and others from the global writing community. On the other hand, coders are using these kinds of services to slash some work time.

Tech insiders from different parts of the world have reportedly also highlighted that these generative AI services could spike up notorious activities of cyber criminals who will now be able to write, understand, and reply in any language in real time.

Grammarly is, however, set to introduce its 50 million users to experiment with generative AI despite concerns brewing among the tech and writer communities. The platform claims to have prioritised the maintenance of high security standards to make its feature more appealing for use by multinational companies.

