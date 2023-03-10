iQoo Z7 5G will be launched in India on March 21, but ahead of its release, pricing and colour options of the phone have been tipped online. The upcoming iQoo 5G smartphone is said to come in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The iQoo Z7 5G could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000. The iQoo Z7 5G is confirmed to feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC under the hood. It is teased to run on FunTouch OS 13 and carry a 64-megapixel OIS camera system. It supports 44W flash charge as well.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, iQoo Z7 5G will be launched in India in 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB storage as standard. The handset could be priced at Rs. 17,000 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

The iQoo Z7 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z6. The predecessor was released in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colours.

The iQoo Z7 5G is scheduled to go official in India on March 21 and it will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The iQoo Z-series smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. It will run on FunTouch OS 13 and carry a 64-megapixel OIS camera system. The iQoo Z7 5G will come equipped with 44W flash charge technology that is claimed to charge the device from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. It is teased to feature an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.