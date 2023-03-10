Technology News

iQoo Z7 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of March 21 Launch

iQoo Z7 5G is said to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 17,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 5G will have MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC under the hood

  • iQoo Z7 5G will succeed iQoo Z6 5G
  • It is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel sensor at the rear
  • iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale via Amazon

iQoo Z7 5G will be launched in India on March 21, but ahead of its release, pricing and colour options of the phone have been tipped online. The upcoming iQoo 5G smartphone is said to come in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The iQoo Z7 5G could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000. The iQoo Z7 5G is confirmed to feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC under the hood. It is teased to run on FunTouch OS 13 and carry a 64-megapixel OIS camera system. It supports 44W flash charge as well.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, iQoo Z7 5G will be launched in India in 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB storage as standard. The handset could be priced at Rs. 17,000 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

The iQoo Z7 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z6. The predecessor was released in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colours.

The iQoo Z7 5G is scheduled to go official in India on March 21 and it will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The iQoo Z-series smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. It will run on FunTouch OS 13 and carry a 64-megapixel OIS camera system. The iQoo Z7 5G will come equipped with 44W flash charge technology that is claimed to charge the device from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. It is teased to feature an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7 5G Price in India, iQoo Z7 5G Specifications, iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo
Assam Government Introduces Bill Mandating Installation of CCTV Cameras in Public Spaces
Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Called GrammarlyGo Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details
