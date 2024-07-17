Technology News
Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Anthropic’s Claude AI Android app is available for free, but users can upgrade to Claude Pro.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2024 11:15 IST
Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Photo Credit: Anthropic

The Claude Pro subscription is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month

Highlights
  • The Claude Android app is 4.12MB in size
  • The Claude Android app can access the phone’s camera and gallery
  • Anthropic recently released the Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI model
Anthropic launched an Android app for its Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Tuesday. The Android app comes a couple of months after the AI firm released an iOS app for Claude. Users can find the Claude AI app free to download on the Play Store. The interface works similarly to the website, and even free users can take advantage of all the basic features. The chatbot is powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet by default, which was released by the company last month.

Claude AI Android App Launched

The AI firm announced the launch of the Android app via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Unlike the iOS app release, Anthropic did not specify if this was a global release or would only be available in select regions. Gadgets 360 was able to access the app through the Play Store. Notably, the Claude AI app is 4.12MB in size.

Claude's Android app is free to download and use. However, users will have to sign up using an email and register their account with their phone number. Free users will be able to access all the basic features of the text-based AI model. Since Claude 3.5 Sonnet powers the chatbot now, users will also be able to access its computer vision capabilities. To use the feature, users will need to give the app access to the camera and the gallery. Once done, they can click any picture and ask the AI for information about it.

Interestingly, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which was released last month, comes with a 200,000 token context window. The company claims that the latest model can run twice as fast as the Claude 3 Opus model. Further, it can also independently write, edit, and execute code. Vision capabilities of the AI model were also improved with 3.5 Sonnet.

However, free users may find a rate limit restriction after receiving responses to a certain number of messages. To use the chatbot beyond that, users will need the Claude Pro subscription. It offers a five times higher rate limit and access to additional AI models such as Claude 3 Opus and Claude 3 Haiku.

Pro users also get priority access during high-traffic periods and early access to new features. In India, the Claude Pro subscription is priced at Rs. 1,999 a month.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet
