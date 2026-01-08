Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by Elon Musk's xAI, has sparked major controversy following an update to its image-editing capabilities. On December 24, the chatbot's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, which has been designed to respond to users when mentioned in a post or comment, received a feature that allowed it to edit any public image posted on the social media platform. Soon after, several users began exploiting the feature by asking the AI chatbot to make sexually suggestive edits to women's images.

Grok's AI Image Editing Scandal

A quick look at the media tab on Grok's official X handle highlights the grim reality that the AI-powered image-editing capability has been abused since its release. Women users who have a public account, in particular, have been the worst affected in this situation, where anonymous users with fake or burner accounts generate non-consensual edits. From altering women's attire to “revealing bikini” to changing how they appear in the images, the platform is littered with sexually abusive requests, and Grok's eager compliance with them.

According to a Bloomberg report, a 24-hour analysis of Grok's profile was conducted by Genevieve Oh, a social media and deepfake researcher. It was reportedly found that roughly 6,700 sexually suggestive images were generated by the AI chatbot every hour of the day, highlighting the extent of the exploitation.

Several users have also posted expressing concerns about the situation. A user, @joelle_lb, wrote, “Grok has turned into a sexual abuse machine, making it unsafe for women & children to share their images on the app. How is this not something the engineers thought of preventing? I hope men start speaking up when they see sexual abusers ask to digitally undress strangers without consent, this level of aggression and violation is truly horrifying.”

There are also reports suggesting the AI chatbot has been involved in making sexually suggestive edits to images of minors. These images were reportedly quickly taken down by the admins, but Grok has admitted and apologised for one particular incident publicly.

Grok's Feature Triggers Global Crackdown

The scale and severity of the situation triggered investigations by authorities in India, Europe, and Malaysia. On January 2, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) instructed X to begin a “comprehensive technical, procedural and governance-level review” of Grok after its undressing edits became mainstream, according to The Hindu.

Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the European Commission, said the body was aware of the situation and was looking into the matter seriously. “This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This is how we see it, and this has no place in Europe,” Regnier added.

Similarly, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement, “MCMC urges all platforms accessible in Malaysia to implement safeguards aligned with Malaysian laws and online safety standards, especially in relation to their AI-powered features, chatbots and image manipulation tools.”

Musk, responding to a post, said the following day, “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.” However, the entrepreneur did not specify what constituted illegal, and how X and xAI intended to punish users who exploited the feature.

Additionally, no representative of either company has provided any explanation for why safeguards were not built to prevent such misuse in the first place. At the time of writing this, Grok is still fulfilling user requests of undressing people and displaying them in sexually inappropriate scenarios.