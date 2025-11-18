Technology News
English Edition

Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline

Cloudflare says it is investigating the issue affecting its global network.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 17:39 IST
Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline

Photo Credit: Reuters

Users were unable to access X, ChatGPT, and services like Canva during the outage

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • An outage affecting Cloudflare's servers has taken several sites offline
  • The outage also prevented access to downtime tracking websites
  • Cloudflare says that several services appear to be recovering
Advertisement

Cloudflare's global network is currently experiencing issues that has resulted in several websites and services going offline. Several platforms such as X, Elon Musk's microblogging platform, as well as OpenAI's ChatGPT and downtime tracking websites, are currently offline. These websites are displaying an error message that points to an issue at Cloudflare's data centers, instead of the origin hosts. The outage, which began a short while ago, has been acknowledged by the firm, and it is currently taking action to resolve the issues.

Update: Cloudflare's system status website says the company is investigating the issue that is causing widespread HTTP 500 errors (also known as an internal server error) on several platforms, as well as Cloudflare API and dashboard failures. The company says that while several services appear to be recovering, websites might still report "higher-than-normal error rates" while the company resolves the issues affecting its service.

cloudflare outage Cloudflare

Photo Credit: Screnshot/ Cloudflare

 

X, ChatGPT Down After Cloudflare Outage Causes Widespread HTTP 500 Errors

Around 5:15pm IST on Tuesday, Gadgets 360 staff members discovered that several websites, including X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Canva, and several news websites weren't accessible. Even games like Valorant, League of Legends, and services like Spotify, Uber, Zoom, and Square were also experiencing issues during the outage.

Visitors were shown an HTTP 500 error code, which informed them that Cloudflare's network was impacted by an internal server error. The message also revealed that the origin hosts were online, but Cloudflare's data centers were not accessible. You can tap the image below to see an extensive list of services that were affected during the outage.

Downdetector's list of services impacted by the Cloudflare outage (Tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Downdetector

 

At the time of publishing, the error messages on various websites revealed that the outage impacted Cloudflares data centres in various regions, including Chennai, Mumbai, Frankfurt, and New Delhi. The company has already acknowledged the issue and says it is working to understand the full impact and mitigate the problem.tags

It's also worth noting that downtime tracking websites like Downdetector were also inaccessible, as they also rely on Cloudflare's data centres. The Downdetector.in website failed to load as the "challenges.cloudflare.com" domain, which is used to present visitors with a security challenge to prove they're not a bot, was also inaccessible during the outage.

Cloudflare's outage is not the first major incident to affect several websites and platforms this year. In October, a massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage caused by issues at the firm's North Virginia data centre resulted in over 1,000 services remaining inaccessible for up to 12 hours. At the time, the company said the issue was caused by a “Domain Name System (DNS) resolution issue for the regional DynamoDB service endpoints” and apologised for the prolonged outage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cloudflare, X, Outage, ChatGPT
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features
Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research

Related Stories

Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT and Downtime Trackers Offline
  2. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  3. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  4. Asus ProArt P16 With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched in India
  5. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  7. Motorola's Next Phone Could Feature This Mysterious Snapdragon Chip
  8. Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro 5G, More
  9. From Courtrooms to CBDCs: Nischal Shetty on India's Growing Crypto Sector
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Tests Agent Workspace in Windows 11, Can Access Apps and Folders to Complete Tasks
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Finally Begins Testing Multi-Account Support With Seamless Switching
  3. Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research
  4. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline
  5. Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Microsoft to Host Xbox Partner Preview This Week, Featuring IO Interactive's 007 First Light
  7. Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
  8. IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  10. Moto G57 Power India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »