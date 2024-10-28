Technology News
  Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in 'Coming Weeks'

Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in ‘Coming Weeks’

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 introduced Image Playground, Image Wand, and Genmoji.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 14:12 IST
Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in 'Coming Weeks'

Photo Credit: Apple

Image Playground uses generative AI to create images based on prompts

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 brings Image Playground to iPhone
  • Users can join the waitlist for early access to use the new features
  • Image Wand and Genmoji features have also been rolled out
Apple rolled out the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 update for iPhone last week. It introduced Image Playground, Image Wand and Genmoji, expanding the suite of Apple Intelligence features that it first debuted with the iOS 18.1 beta. However, a large number of users have been unable to take advantage of them due to Apple requiring early access registration, which is yet to be granted. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now confirmed that it will roll out early access to its new features over the coming weeks.

Early Access for Apple Intelligence Features

In a post on the Feedback Assistant website, Apple confirmed that users who have installed the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 on their iPhone can join the waitlist for early access to features like Image Playground, Image Wand and Genmoji. They will be granted access over the “coming weeks”, and will be notified when it is ready for them to test.

The company revealed that a thumbs up or thumbs down will appear alongside each result, allowing users to register their feedback for its improvement. This not only applies to the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 update for the iPhone but also for iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 developer betas for the iPad and Mac, respectively.

image playground access Image Playground

Early Access for Image Playground

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that using the new Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground indeed requires early access which is yet to be granted, despite the update being rolled out several days ago. This is in contrast to the waitlist for joining Apple Intelligence which was approved within hours of requesting access.

New Apple Intelligence Features in iOS 18.2

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 update brings a new Image Playground app which comprises multiple functionalities. The primary addition is the feature named after the app that leverages generative AI to create images based on textual prompts. It also includes an Image Wand feature that can transform a rough sketch into a related image in the Notes app. Genmoji is another new Apple Intelligence-powered tool that is capable of generating customised emojis based on prompts. Users can share these images and emojis in apps like Messages, Notes, and Keynote.

The update also brings ChatGPT to Siri, expanding its capabilities. Users can now take advantage of the voice assistant to receive more in-depth responses to queries. It can provide insights into photos and documents. ChatGPT can also generate images based on voice prompts using Siri. Furthermore, the AI model has also been added to the existing Writing Tools, and it can now be accessed to tweak the text by providing descriptive prompts or compose a new text altogether.

Comments

Further reading: iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 Features, Apple intelligence, Apple Intelligence features
Shaurya Tomer
Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in ‘Coming Weeks’
