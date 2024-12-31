Technology News
Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor

Vivo X200 Ultra's camera setup is said to be able to record 4K videos at 120fps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the Vivo X100 Ultra in China in May

  • The 200-megapixel periscope camera could use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 sensor
  • Vivo launched its X200 series with Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras
  • It is said to include the new generation Vivo's in-house imaging chip
Vivo X200 series was launched in India earlier this month and Vivo now seems to be preparing for the unveiling of the X200 Ultra. The brand is yet to disclose details about the Vivo X100 Ultra successor, but a new leak has brought us a few details about its cameras. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel sensor. The camera unit is claimed to be capable of recording 4K resolution videos with up to 120fps (frames per second).

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 200-megapixel camera. The main camera is expected to have a wide lens, while the secondary camera could include an ultra-wide lens. The 200-megapixel periscope camera could use Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 sensor.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is said to be able to record 4K videos at 120fps with all cameras. The primary camera is said to have a large aperture and anti-shaking features. The phone is said to include the new generation Vivo's in-house imaging chip.

Vivo X100 Ultra has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 1-inch size 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 200-megapixel APO super telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor. The handset includes a Blueprint imaging chip V3+ chip for shooting 4K movie portrait videos.

Vivo recently launched its X200 series with Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras in India. The Vivo X200 Pro's camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with autofocus, and a 200-megapixel telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with OIS support and 3.7x optical zoom. It has a V3+ imaging chip.

The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel JN1 sensor, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

 

