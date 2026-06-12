Meta on Thursday announced several football-focused features across its family of social media apps ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The company is partnering with broadcasters, national teams, players, commentators, and creators to bring fans closer to the action throughout the tournament. Users will be able to access features like real-time conversations, live scores, football communities, themed experiences, and AI-powered additions across Threads, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Meta Expands FIFA World Cup 2026 Experiences Across Its Apps

In a newsroom post, Meta said that it is introducing Live Chats on Threads. The feature will allow fans to participate in real-time discussions hosted by football commentators, athletes, and creators before, during, and after matches. Former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and former England and Arsenal forward and pundit Ian Wright will host multiple Live Chat sessions during the tournament.

The company added that more hosts and schedules will be announced through Threads over the coming weeks. Meta's X rival is also getting a dedicated football community that will aggregate match-day conversations, player content, and post-game discussions. Fans can follow live scores within posts and Live Chats, while there are also team flairs that can be displayed on their profile.

Other features on Threads include football-themed stickers, custom emoji reactions with football and trophy icons, media highlights from broadcasters, and match reminders.

On Instagram, Meta is rolling out a dedicated hub for curated Reels, Stories, featured creators, broadcasters, and national team content. For DMs, a new AI-powered "Goal!" voice effect has been introduced, which adds a football-themed animation when users send voice messages containing the effect.

Facebook is getting several FIFA World Cup 2026-themed features, too. Among the highlights is a new Football Mode that can be activated by double-tapping the Facebook logo at the top of the Feed. It provides access to football-themed reactions, special surprises, and a dedicated football mini-game.

The social media platform's new AI-powered "Wear It" feature allows users to try on their favourite national team's jersey virtually. They can share the generated images as profile pictures, Stories, or posts.

Messenger is introducing Live Updates that deliver real-time match events such as goals, red cards, and other important moments directly into group chats. Users can also access football-themed chat backgrounds and animated sticker packs designed specifically for the tournament.

Lastly, WhatsApp has partnered with Adidas to temporarily transform the football emoji into the official Trionda match ball used during the tournament. The company is also rolling out football-themed video calling effects, sticker packs, and a dedicated football directory featuring scores, updates, team information, and content from official channels.

Meta also highlighted that it has implemented additional safeguards against ticket scams, fraud, harassment, and abuse. New reminders and safety notices will appear in relevant areas of its apps.