Discord on Monday announced a new benefits programme called Nitro Rewards. It bundles several gaming-related perks, including the recently teased inclusion of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. There are also discounts on gaming accessories from brands like Logitech and additional ways to earn in-app rewards in the form of Orbs for subscribers. Discord says the changes mark the biggest expansion to Nitro since the service was first launched nearly a decade ago.

Discord Introduces Nitro Rewards

In a blog post, Discord said that with Nitro, it aims to evolve into a broader gaming membership, instead of remaining limited to platform-specific benefits such as profile customisation, HD streaming, and larger uploads. The long-term goal of the company is to transform Nitro into what it describes as a “must-have membership” for gamers.

As part of the newly launched Nitro Rewards programme, Nitro subscribers will now receive access to a starter edition of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. According to Discord, the subscription includes access to a library of more than 50 PC and console games that users can download and play. The company also says the bundle includes 10 hours of cloud gaming support, allowing members to stream titles directly across supported devices.

Its inclusion comes months after Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma teased Xbox Game Pass integration with Discord Nitro earlier this year.

Discord highlighted games such as Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded as part of the available lineup. The company also mentioned that new titles will continue to be added periodically.

Apart from the Xbox Game Pass integration, Nitro members will receive discounts on gaming peripherals and accessories from brands including Logitech G, SteelSeries, and KontrolFreek. They can avail up to 30 percent discounts on Logitech G products, 15 percent off SteelSeries accessories, and 20 percent off KontrolFreek products.

Discord is also expanding its Orbs reward system. The company says Nitro subscribers will now receive 250 Orbs every month. There will also be an Orbs multiplier that increases rewards earned through completed Quests. Orbs can be redeemed for items and cosmetic upgrades through Discord's in-app Shop.

The company says Nitro Rewards are rolling out gradually and will become available to all eligible Nitro members over the coming weeks.