Instagram has rolled out a new feature for creators that aims to make interactions with other creators and businesses easier, the platform's head recently announced via social media. Following its rollout, they can now sort and filter message requests received from others in direct messages (DMs) based on the account type, instead of having to scroll through each one of them. Notably, this development comes after the official confirmed that Instagram lowers the quality of stories and Reels which do not fetch a lot of views, in a bid to reserve the computation resources for videos that are being watched by a large number of users.

Sorting Message Requests in DMs on Instagram

In a video message posted on Instagram, platform head Adam Mosseri confirmed the rollout of the sorting and filtering features for creators. They can now sort message requests in DMs based on two categories: recent and number of followers. However, if they only wish to check message requests received from certain types of accounts, Instagram has also introduced filtering options.

Creators can now choose to see message requests in DMs from verified accounts, businesses, other creators or subscribers. They can select from single or multiple filtering options — a move that is said to help reduce the feeling of overwhelmingness when checking out the DMs.

As per Mosseri, this feature can help creators “easily find the messages you don't want to miss”. Instagram has also added a new Story Replies folder which makes it easier to check them out by putting them all in one place, enabling quick access.

Other Recent Additions

In recent months, a lot of features have been introduced on Instagram. This includes customisable profile cards, making it easier and more fun for creators to share their profiles with others. They can create a create a two-sided digital card on the Meta-owned social media platform which matches their style courtesy of multiple customisable options, depending on their preference.

It also recently rolled out a song-on-profile feature that lets users further customise their profile by enabling them to add a song that matches their current mood or personality on their profile.