Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to make its debut early next year. Rumour mills hint towards major changes coming to Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup in terms of hardware. The latest leak comes courtesy of a tipster who has shared images of the alleged cases of the Galaxy S25 series. The images suggest a shift in the design strategy of the purported top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to the existing model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Cases Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), reliable tipster Roland Quandt shared multiple images of alleged Galaxy S25 series cases. The snapshots suggest that the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus may have similar design elements as the current models, including the placement of power and volume buttons on the right side.

S25, S25+, S25U silicon covers (third party) pic.twitter.com/V9yajt8aFX — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 4, 2024

However, that does not appear to be the case with the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. The images suggest it might come with rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's Ultra models in the last few years. This development corroborates previous dummy unit leaks which hinted at the implementation of rounded corners on Samsung's flagship non-foldable smartphone.

All three smartphones in the purported S25 series seem to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera and a vertically stacked rear camera module. As always, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's case appears to have more space for the extra cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is reported to sport a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels than its predecessor. The purported handset may be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with support for up to 16GB of RAM. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.