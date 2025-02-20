Instagram on Wednesday announced new features for direct messages (DMs). It adds the capability of translating messages in different languages in 1:1 chats, enables users to schedule messages, and makes it easier to share music with others without leaving the chat window. And while Instagram previously allowed users to pin up to three chat threads at the top of the DMs inbox, they can now also pin specific chats on the instant messaging platform.

New Features on Instagram

Instagram detailed the new features coming to DMs in a blog post. It introduces a message translation feature, which as the name suggests, lets users translate messages received from others in their preferred language directly in DMs. At launch, the feature supports 99 languages. The company notes that messages selected for translation will be shared with Meta.

Another new feature is message scheduling. Similar to the recently introduced capability on iPhone following the iOS 18 update, Instagram now enables users to schedule messages. Additionally, they can also schedule reminders. To do this, simply hold down on the send button, select the date and time for scheduling, and tap on Send.

The instant messaging platform claims that its latest update makes it easier to find important conversations and keep them handy. While it previously let users pin up to three chat threads, users can now pin specific messages too. To access this feature, they need to hold down on the message and select the Pin option.

And if you're conversing about the latest music with your friends in DMs, you can now send a 30 second preview of it to them without leaving the chat window. This change is applicable in both 1:1 and group chats. To share a song, open the sticker tray in the chat and tap on the ‘Music' option to search for any song in the audio library. Next, tap on the track to send a 30-second preview of the selected track.

The last notable addition is the sharing of personalised QR codes for group chats. Users can create a QR code of a specific group chat and show it to others, who can scan it and join the chat. Instagram says this eliminates the need of adding each individual specifically to group conversations.