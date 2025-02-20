Technology News
Instagram Rolls Out Message Translation, Easy Music Sharing and More for DMs

Instagram notes that messages selected for translation in DMs will be shared with Meta.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 12:29 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Message Translation, Easy Music Sharing and More for DMs

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram now allows message translation directly within DMs

  • Users can now translate messages in 99 languages on Instagram
  • Users can now pin specific messages in addition to chat threads
  • A QR code feature lets users easily invite others to group chats
Instagram on Wednesday announced new features for direct messages (DMs). It adds the capability of translating messages in different languages in 1:1 chats, enables users to schedule messages, and makes it easier to share music with others without leaving the chat window. And while Instagram previously allowed users to pin up to three chat threads at the top of the DMs inbox, they can now also pin specific chats on the instant messaging platform.

New Features on Instagram

Instagram detailed the new features coming to DMs in a blog post. It introduces a message translation feature, which as the name suggests, lets users translate messages received from others in their preferred language directly in DMs. At launch, the feature supports 99 languages. The company notes that messages selected for translation will be shared with Meta.

Another new feature is message scheduling. Similar to the recently introduced capability on iPhone following the iOS 18 update, Instagram now enables users to schedule messages. Additionally, they can also schedule reminders. To do this, simply hold down on the send button, select the date and time for scheduling, and tap on Send.

The instant messaging platform claims that its latest update makes it easier to find important conversations and keep them handy. While it previously let users pin up to three chat threads, users can now pin specific messages too. To access this feature, they need to hold down on the message and select the Pin option.

And if you're conversing about the latest music with your friends in DMs, you can now send a 30 second preview of it to them without leaving the chat window. This change is applicable in both 1:1 and group chats. To share a song, open the sticker tray in the chat and tap on the ‘Music' option to search for any song in the audio library. Next, tap on the track to send a 30-second preview of the selected track.

The last notable addition is the sharing of personalised QR codes for group chats. Users can create a QR code of a specific group chat and show it to others, who can scan it and join the chat. Instagram says this eliminates the need of adding each individual specifically to group conversations.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
