iQoo Pad 2 and iQoo Pad 2 Pro were unveiled in China on Friday. The new tablets come in three colour options and offer up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, while the standard version has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both models run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. The Pro model offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The iQoo Pad 2 is backed by a 10,000mAh battery, while the iQoo Pad 2 Pro packs an 11,500mAh battery.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 price, availability

Price of iQoo Pad 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The iQoo Pad 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Both models are currently up for sale in China and are available in Gray Crystal, Lan Ting and Silver Wing colour options (translated from Chinese).

iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It includes three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro sports a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope for authentication. It offers facial recognition for authentication. It includes eight speakers.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro houses an 11,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 14.8 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs 679 grams.

iQoo Pad 2 specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 runs the same software as the iQoo Pad 2 Pro. The vanilla model has a slightly small 12.05-inch (1,968x2,800 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a 5-megapixel camera on the front and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. It carries an eight-speaker audio unit.

Sensor options of the iQoo Pad 2 are identical to the iQoo Pad 2 Pro. It lacks Wi-Fi 7 connectivity but it also offers facial recognition feature.

iQoo has packed a 10,000mAh battery on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro with support for 44W fast charging. It measures 266.43x192x6.57mm and weighs 589.2 grams.



