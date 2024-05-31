Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications

iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications

iQoo Pad 2 Pro and iQoo Pad 2 are available in Gray Crystal, Lan Ting and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 12:57 IST
iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Pad 2 Pro offers support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

Highlights
  • iQoo Pad 2 is powered by a 10,000mAh battery
  • Both tablets run on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box
  • The iQoo Pad 2 Pro is equipped with an 11,500mAh battery
Advertisement

iQoo Pad 2 and iQoo Pad 2 Pro were unveiled in China on Friday. The new tablets come in three colour options and offer up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, while the standard version has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both models run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. The Pro model offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The iQoo Pad 2 is backed by a 10,000mAh battery, while the iQoo Pad 2 Pro packs an 11,500mAh battery.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 price, availability

Price of iQoo Pad 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The iQoo Pad 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Both models are currently up for sale in China and are available in Gray Crystal, Lan Ting and Silver Wing colour options (translated from Chinese).

iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It includes three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro sports a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope for authentication. It offers facial recognition for authentication. It includes eight speakers.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro houses an 11,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 14.8 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs 679 grams.

iQoo Pad 2 specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 runs the same software as the iQoo Pad 2 Pro. The vanilla model has a slightly small 12.05-inch (1,968x2,800 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a 5-megapixel camera on the front and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. It carries an eight-speaker audio unit.

Sensor options of the iQoo Pad 2 are identical to the iQoo Pad 2 Pro. It lacks Wi-Fi 7 connectivity but it also offers facial recognition feature.

iQoo has packed a 10,000mAh battery on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro with support for 44W fast charging. It measures 266.43x192x6.57mm and weighs 589.2 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Pad 2

iQOO Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.05-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1968x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
iQOO Pad 2 Pro

upcoming
iQOO Pad 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2064x3096 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera Unspecified + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11500mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2, iQoo Pad 2 Pro Price, iQoo Pad 2 Series, iQoo Pad 2 Pro Specifications, iQoo Pad 2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  2. Samsung's Galaxy AI Is Coming to Galaxy Watches With One UI 6 Watch
  3. Apple AI-Based Siri Overhaul May Let You Control Individual App Functions
  4. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  5. You Can Now Try Custom GPTs via ChatGPT for Free
  6. You Can Now Minimise Tabs as Floating Windows on Google Chrome
  7. HMD Is Reportedly Working on Three Smartphones Including 'Project Fusion'
  8. JioFinance App Launched in Beta With These Finance, Banking Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
  2. Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
  3. iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  5. Apple Could Introduce AI Notification Summary, Conversational Voice for Siri at WWDC 2024: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility
  7. Google Explains Bizarre Responses by AI Overviews, Reveals Measures to Improve Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification
  9. Apple Said to Plan AI-Based Siri Overhaul to Control Individual App Functions
  10. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Several Certification Sites; BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »