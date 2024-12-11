Technology News
English Edition
Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels to Help Creators Test New Content With Non-Followers

Instagram will provide key insights of the trial reel after 24 hours.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 10:24 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels to Help Creators Test New Content With Non-Followers

Photo Credit: Instagram

Trial reels on Instagram will be automatically shared with everyone if they perform well

Highlights
  • Instagram will show trial reels to non-followers first for feedback
  • Creators can see a new “Trial” toggle before publishing the reel
  • The feature is said to be rolling out globally for professional accounts
Instagram is rolling out a new feature dubbed trial reels which makes it easier for creators to experiment with new content, it announced on Tuesday. This feature was first announced in May this year and was rolled out in the test phase. With its arrival, the social media platform will enable Instagram creators to create trial reels and show them to users who do not follow them first for feedback, helping them gauge their interest.

Trial Reels on Instagram

In a blog post, Instagram announced that trial reels help creators experiment with content beyond their niche, such as a new genre, storytelling format or topic, to see if it resonates with their audience. It will be shown to only non-followers in the feed and the Reels section. Instagram will provide key performance insights like views, likes, comments and shares of the trial reel after 24 hours, giving them a choice to share it with their followers too, if it does well.

Creating trial reels on Instagram requires creators to follow the same pathway except for one added step. Before sharing the reel, they must turn on the Trial toggle which appears below the caption text box. After sharing the Instagram reel, it can be viewed on the profile next to drafts.

While trial reels won't be visible on the creators' profiles, their followers may still be able to see them if it is shared with them directly, as per Instagram. They may also appear on a page which shows reels with the same audio, filter, or location. The platform says it will automatically share the trial reel with followers if it is found to be performing well within the first 72 hours. However, creators have control over it and can change this setting anytime.

The social media platform says trial reels have already started rolling out and will be globally available to all eligible creators in the coming weeks. The only prerequisite is having a professional account

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

