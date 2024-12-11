Instagram is rolling out a new feature dubbed trial reels which makes it easier for creators to experiment with new content, it announced on Tuesday. This feature was first announced in May this year and was rolled out in the test phase. With its arrival, the social media platform will enable Instagram creators to create trial reels and show them to users who do not follow them first for feedback, helping them gauge their interest.

Trial Reels on Instagram

In a blog post, Instagram announced that trial reels help creators experiment with content beyond their niche, such as a new genre, storytelling format or topic, to see if it resonates with their audience. It will be shown to only non-followers in the feed and the Reels section. Instagram will provide key performance insights like views, likes, comments and shares of the trial reel after 24 hours, giving them a choice to share it with their followers too, if it does well.

Creating trial reels on Instagram requires creators to follow the same pathway except for one added step. Before sharing the reel, they must turn on the Trial toggle which appears below the caption text box. After sharing the Instagram reel, it can be viewed on the profile next to drafts.

While trial reels won't be visible on the creators' profiles, their followers may still be able to see them if it is shared with them directly, as per Instagram. They may also appear on a page which shows reels with the same audio, filter, or location. The platform says it will automatically share the trial reel with followers if it is found to be performing well within the first 72 hours. However, creators have control over it and can change this setting anytime.

The social media platform says trial reels have already started rolling out and will be globally available to all eligible creators in the coming weeks. The only prerequisite is having a professional account