Realme GT 7 series will be unveiled globally later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the lineup, which will include the base Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T handsets. The standard model was introduced in China in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 7,200mAh battery. The global variant will come with the same IceSense Graphene technology as its Chinese counterpart. The availability details of both Realme GT 7 series handsets in the country have been confirmed as well.

Realme GT 7 Series Global Launch

The Realme GT 7 series will be launched globally, including in India, on May 27 at 1:30pm IST during an event in Paris, the company announced in an X post. In a press release, the company revealed that the lineup will include the base Realme GT 7 as well as a Realme GT 7T variant. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail outlets.

The company previously confirmed that the Realme GT 7 will be offered in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colourways. The phone will be equipped with IceSense Graphene technology for thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation.

The official product page for the Realme GT 7 has gone live as well, but it does not reveal any details about the handset. In China, the smartphone launched with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, a 7,200mAh battery, a 7,700mm sq VC cooling chamber, and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Not much is known about the Realme GT 7, except that it was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number RMX5085 alongside the standard version. An older leak suggested that the Realme GT 6T successor may arrive as an affordable alternative to the vanilla Realme GT 7 and support 8GB of RAM.

