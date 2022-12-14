Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details

Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details

Instagram is also testing a new collaborative collections feature, which the company says is a new way to connect with friends over their shared interests.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 18:34 IST
Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shouvik Banerjee

Instagram notes’ replies will arrive as DMs in a user's inbox.

Highlights
  • Instagram notes will be short posts of up to 60 characters
  • It will appear at the top of the receiver’s inbox for 24 hours
  • Meta is also testing candid stories feature for Facebook

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out several new features to make it easier for users to connect with their friends and followers on the photo and video sharing platform. The Meta-owned service has rolled out new features including notes, candid stories, group profiles, collaborative collections and more. The notes feature will let users update their friends using text and emoji and replies to notes will arrive as direct messages (DMs) in the user's inbox.

The company announced the new features via a blog post on Tuesday. The first feature is called notes, and will allow users create a short post of up to 60 characters, with text and emoji. Users can go to the top of their inbox, then select the followers they follow back or others from their existing “Close Friends” list to share notes with. Once done, it will appear at the top of their friends' inboxes for 24 hours, similar to an Instagram story. Users can check the replies to their notes in in their DMs.

Instagram said that the notes feature will give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with their friends and followers. The other feature rolling out is lets users nominate friends to participate in "Add Yours" on stories, via the new "add your nomination" feature which you can access by tapping the “pass it on” button.

instagram group profile instagram instagram group profiles

The company is also working on a group profiles feature
Photo Credit: Instagram

 

Meanwhile, Instagram's candid stories feature will allow users to click a candid photo from the stories camera and share the real-time activity with their friends and followers. It will only be visible to those who also share their own candid story. Meta is testing a similar feature for Facebook as well, and the feature appears to be inspired by the BeReal application that is growing in popularity globally.

The Meta-owned service has also rolled out a group profiles feature that enables users to create and join a profile to share posts and stories in a dedicated, shared group with their friends. It will only be shared to group members. Moreover, the app is also testing collaborative collections feature - a new way to connect with friends over their shared interests.

Users will be able to save posts to a collaborative collection in the group or private DMs. They will be required to start or add to a collaborative collection by saving a post directly from their feed. They can even share a post to a friend via DM and then save it, according to the company.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Facebook
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Elon Musk is Changing What You See on Your Twitter Feed: All You Need to Know
Featured video of the day
Review of the Realme 10 Pro+

Related Stories

Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  4. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China, Data Successfully Retrieved
  7. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
  9. Instagram Rolling Out Notes, Candid Stories Features
  10. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits Within Four Months of Taking Charge
  2. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: All You Need To Know
  3. Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
  4. Samsung Forms Dedicated Application Processor Team, Could Be Planning New Processor: Report
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
  6. Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon
  7. FTX Collapse: Crypto Exchange to Fight Bahamas Demand for Access to Internal Records, Data
  8. YouTube Introduces Improved Bot Detection Feature, to Notify Users Posting Spam Comments: Details
  9. Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
  10. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.