  Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More

Instamart Quick India Movement sale will last until September 28.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 16:57 IST
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More

Instamart Quick India Movement 2025: OnePlus 13R can be bought for as low as Rs. 38,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite can be bought at Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 18,999
  • Oppo K13x 5G is available for Rs. 12,499, reduced from Rs. 16,999
  • Buyers can get up to 10 percent instant discounts with select bank cards
Instamart's Quick India Movement sale is live on the Swiggy and Instamart apps, offering 10 days of discounts ranging from 50 to 90 percent across over 50,000 products. Shoppers can explore top brands like Apple, OnePlus, JBL, and Marshall, with deals on personal gadgets, home electronics, and festive essentials, all delivered within 10 minutes. The quick commerce platform also features the latest iPhone Air and iPhone 17 smartphones, though these flagship devices are available at full price, without any discounts.

Best Offers on Electronics in Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025

The Instamart sale will last until September 28, the company confirmed in a press release. Top offers will range from 50 to 90 percent, with deliveries in just 10 minutes. Consumers voted for their favourite deals, which will be featured during the Golden Hour from 5pm to 7pm IST, including the OnePlus 13R, Hammer AirFlow earbuds, and more. 

The 12GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 13R is available at Rs. 38,999, down from its Rs. 44,999 MRP during the ongoing Instamart Quick India Movement 2025. The Hammer AirFlow Wireless Airbuds can be purchased for as low as Rs. 349. The sale will also include hourly price drops, letting shoppers grab products at unbeatable prices.

Some of the best festive discounts to be available for shoppers include the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, priced at Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 18,999. The Oppo K13x 5G, meanwhile, is available for Rs. 12,499, reduced from Rs. 16,999. Big discounts are also available on gadgets and home appliances. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs. 48,999, down from Rs. 70,790, while the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker is selling for about Rs. 4,999.

Instamart has partnered with banks and digital wallets to provide additional savings during the Quick India Movement Sale. Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discounts using Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, along with 10 percent cashback on Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Wallet offers include Rs. 100 cashback via PhonePe Credit Card on UPI, up to Rs. 150 with Amazon Pay, Rs. 50 off on Simpl, and up to Rs. 200 cashback on MobiKwik.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More
