Google Pixel Phones Reportedly Receive Second December Update With Fixes for Battery, Touch Issues

Google has not yet published factory images or OTA files for this build, and there is no official changelog from the company so far.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 10:36 IST
Google Pixel Phones Reportedly Receive Second December Update With Fixes for Battery, Touch Issues

Some Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (pictured) users have reported receiving this update

Highlights
  • Pixel 8, 9 and 10 series reported to receive the new December update
  • Verizon confirms bug fixes in new Pixel build BP4A.251205.006.E1
  • Update addresses battery drain and Pixel 10 touch issues
Google appears to be quietly rolling out an additional system update for Pixel phones this December, just weeks after delivering its main Android 16 QPR2 release and the December Pixel Drop. Unlike the usual monthly patches, this update is much smaller and seems to be limited in availability, suggesting it is intended to fix specific problems rather than introduce new features. Early reports suggest the update is limited to certain Pixel models and carriers, with users receiving it unexpectedly after the standard December release.

Google Pixel Phones in the US, UK Could Be Receiving a New Bug Fix Update

Reddit users have reported that Google has started rolling out a second, small December 2025 update to select Pixel phones. The reports first appeared in a Reddit thread, where Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series owners said they received a new OTA update after installing the initial December release based on Android 16 QPR2 earlier this month.

The update is small, reportedly around 25MB, suggesting it is a targeted hotfix rather than a full monthly patch. Most reports point to US models, although a few users in the UK have also confirmed receiving the update. The rollout does not appear to be widespread, and it is unclear whether all regions or carriers will get it. 

Google has not yet published factory images or OTA files for this build, and there is no official changelog from the company so far. At the time of writing, Google's Pixel firmware download pages still only list the original December update. Availability details for older Pixel models, such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, remain unconfirmed.

However, Verizon has released details for the update, identified as build BP4A.251205.006.E1, for the Pixel 8 through Pixel 10 series. According to Verizon's release notes, the update addresses three issues. These include faster-than-normal battery drain, intermittent touch responsiveness problems on the Pixel 10, and issues accessing locally cached content, such as offline media or maps, after upgrading directly from Android 14 or older versions to Android 16.

This update follows an already busy month for Pixel users. Google has delivered the December Pixel Drop along with the regular monthly security and bug fix update earlier in the month. The new OTA appears to be an additional, smaller update focused on critical fixes rather than new features.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
