Google appears to be quietly rolling out an additional system update for Pixel phones this December, just weeks after delivering its main Android 16 QPR2 release and the December Pixel Drop. Unlike the usual monthly patches, this update is much smaller and seems to be limited in availability, suggesting it is intended to fix specific problems rather than introduce new features. Early reports suggest the update is limited to certain Pixel models and carriers, with users receiving it unexpectedly after the standard December release.

Google Pixel Phones in the US, UK Could Be Receiving a New Bug Fix Update

Reddit users have reported that Google has started rolling out a second, small December 2025 update to select Pixel phones. The reports first appeared in a Reddit thread, where Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series owners said they received a new OTA update after installing the initial December release based on Android 16 QPR2 earlier this month.

The update is small, reportedly around 25MB, suggesting it is a targeted hotfix rather than a full monthly patch. Most reports point to US models, although a few users in the UK have also confirmed receiving the update. The rollout does not appear to be widespread, and it is unclear whether all regions or carriers will get it.

Google has not yet published factory images or OTA files for this build, and there is no official changelog from the company so far. At the time of writing, Google's Pixel firmware download pages still only list the original December update. Availability details for older Pixel models, such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, remain unconfirmed.

However, Verizon has released details for the update, identified as build BP4A.251205.006.E1, for the Pixel 8 through Pixel 10 series. According to Verizon's release notes, the update addresses three issues. These include faster-than-normal battery drain, intermittent touch responsiveness problems on the Pixel 10, and issues accessing locally cached content, such as offline media or maps, after upgrading directly from Android 14 or older versions to Android 16.

This update follows an already busy month for Pixel users. Google has delivered the December Pixel Drop along with the regular monthly security and bug fix update earlier in the month. The new OTA appears to be an additional, smaller update focused on critical fixes rather than new features.