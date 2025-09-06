Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More

Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More

The Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 will go live on September 19.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 September 2025 19:45 IST
Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More

Photo Credit: Instamart

The Swiggy Instamart sale will feature discounts on smartphones from brands such as OnePlus and Oppo

Highlights
  • The 10-day sale will end on September 28
  • Swiggy Instamart is offering between 50-90 percent off on select products
  • The company also says it will deliver orders within 10 minutes
Advertisement

Swiggy's Instamart announced the launch of its inaugural annual sale on Saturday. Dubbed the Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 sale, the company claims it to be India's “quickest sale” and promises to deliver orders within 10 minutes. It will go live starting September 19. The timing of the announcement is interesting, as both Amazon and Flipkart have also announced their biggest annual sale around the same time. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will both kick off starting September 23.

Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale: Details

In a press release, the quick-commerce platform highlighted that the Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 sale will be a 10-day event starting on September 19 and concluding on September 28. The sale can be accessed from both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app

The company said that during the sale, users of the platform will offer discounts and deals on more than 50,000 listed products. Select products will fetch a discount between 50 percent and 90 percent, Instamart said. During the sale, individuals can find these deals across a wide range of products, including electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, toys, and more.

Instamart has partnered with boAt, Philips, Bergner, and Pampers for the Quick India Movement 2025 sale. The event is being hosted in association with Airwick and Nestasia. Notably, apart from platform-specific deals, the sale will also offer shoppers an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 while transacting with any Axis Bank Credit Cards.

The company highlighted that the sale will also bring new product launches, with the most prominent name being the iPhone 17. The Apple flagship is expected to be launched on September 9 and to go on sale later this month. Swiggy Instamart will be delivering the smartphone in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad within 10 minutes.

Apart from that, the sale will also feature discounted pricing on smartphones from OnePlus and Oppo, and devices from brands such as JBL, Philips, Portronics, Ambrane, Noise, Dubstep, Eveready, and Lifelong, among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 sale, Swiggy Instamart sale, iPhone 17
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Price to Drop Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Related Stories

Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max a Year Later: Still Worth Buying In 2025?
  2. Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA's Associate Administrator
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Available at This Price
  4. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Pro First Look Leaked
  6. After Anthropic and Midjourney, Now Apple Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Price to Drop Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  3. Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Training Its AI Models on Copyrighted Books
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect
  5. Blink Charging to Support Crypto Payments Across Entire EV Charging Network by 2025-End
  6. Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Spoiled by Case Leak: We Explain How They Do It
  7. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge CAD Renders Tease iPhone-Like Camera Island, Thinner Body: Report
  9. Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator
  10. Astronomers Discover Stellar Graveyard Filled With Black Hole and Neutron Star Collisions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »