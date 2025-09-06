Swiggy's Instamart announced the launch of its inaugural annual sale on Saturday. Dubbed the Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 sale, the company claims it to be India's “quickest sale” and promises to deliver orders within 10 minutes. It will go live starting September 19. The timing of the announcement is interesting, as both Amazon and Flipkart have also announced their biggest annual sale around the same time. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will both kick off starting September 23.

Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale: Details

In a press release, the quick-commerce platform highlighted that the Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 sale will be a 10-day event starting on September 19 and concluding on September 28. The sale can be accessed from both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app

The company said that during the sale, users of the platform will offer discounts and deals on more than 50,000 listed products. Select products will fetch a discount between 50 percent and 90 percent, Instamart said. During the sale, individuals can find these deals across a wide range of products, including electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, toys, and more.

Instamart has partnered with boAt, Philips, Bergner, and Pampers for the Quick India Movement 2025 sale. The event is being hosted in association with Airwick and Nestasia. Notably, apart from platform-specific deals, the sale will also offer shoppers an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 while transacting with any Axis Bank Credit Cards.

The company highlighted that the sale will also bring new product launches, with the most prominent name being the iPhone 17. The Apple flagship is expected to be launched on September 9 and to go on sale later this month. Swiggy Instamart will be delivering the smartphone in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad within 10 minutes.

Apart from that, the sale will also feature discounted pricing on smartphones from OnePlus and Oppo, and devices from brands such as JBL, Philips, Portronics, Ambrane, Noise, Dubstep, Eveready, and Lifelong, among others.