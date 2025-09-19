Flipkart is all set to begin the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 next week. The annual sale will be live on its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, and it will be operational 24 hours. Minutes is confirmed to provide 10-minute deliveries of products across a broad range of categories, including mobiles, electronics, daily essentials, beauty, personal care, grocery, and more, during the sale. The newly launched iPhone 17 will be available on Flipkart Minutes. Popular smartphones such as iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, and Vivo T4x 5G are also confirmed to be available through the quick delivery platform at reduced rates during the sale.

Big Billion Days Sale to Go Live on Flipkart Minutes

The latest edition of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Plus and Black members. It will be open for shoppers from September 23, and Flipkart Minutes will provide 10-minute doorstep delivery starting at midnight. The service will be available across 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes. It is claimed to be operational 24 hours across cities for the entire duration of the event.

Apple's latest iPhone 17 will be available on Flipkart Minutes during the Big Billion Days Sale. Additionally, handsets including iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE,Oppo K13x, Realme P4 , Poco F7, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Vivo T4x 5G are confirmed to see price cuts.

Shoppers can also trade in their old devices and upgrade to new smartphones instantly during the sale through Minutes. Besides smartphones, audio products and smartwatches such as Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), boAt Aavante Bar 480, Samsung Fit 3, and Redmi Move will be available through the quick delivery platform.

Shoppers can order the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Rolls, Logitech Wireless Mouse, and iPad A16 on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery. They will be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order. Meanwhile, orders placed through Flipkart will take at least one day for delivery.

Other personal electronics items like trimmers and straighteners from brands like Philips will also be available through Flipkart Minutes.

Shoppers will be able to avail a flat Rs. 100 off on orders above Rs. 1,499 on Minutes. Further, Plus members can use their Super Coins for additional savings. Purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards can avail additional offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get instant discounts. Further, shoppers can add UPI-based offers.