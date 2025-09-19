Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a Better Deal This Festive Sale

Samsung recently announced that its Festive Deals will start on September 22, a day before the Amazon's and Flipkart's festive sales.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a Better Deal This Festive Sale

Samsung Galaxy S25+ (pictured) and Galaxy S24 Ultra sport a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
  • Samsung Festive Deals will be live on September 22
Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered at discounted prices during the upcoming Samsung Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Both phones will be available under Rs. 1,00,000. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the South Korean tech giant's flagship phone from last year, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ debuted in India in January 2025, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 26,000 while buying one of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Discounts, Bank Offers This Festive Sale

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,999, including bank offers. The phone is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This means that you can save up to Rs. 10,000 while purchasing the handset during the festive sale.

The higher-end option with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is available at Rs. 1,11,999 in India. It debuted earlier this year January, and at launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25+'s starting price in the country was set at Rs. 99,999. The handset is offered in Navy and Silver Shadow colourways.

Coming to Samsung's flagship smartphone from last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Samsung's Festive Sale. This is a direct price cut, which does not include additional bank offers, cashbacks, and exchange bonuses that customers will be able to avail.

On Amazon's website, the base variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently listed at Rs. 97,999. This means that a buyer will be able to save up to Rs. 26,000 while purchasing the handset. On top of this, customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, and SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S25+
Samsung Galaxy S25+
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity4900mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 14
Resolution1440x3120 pixels-
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a Better Deal This Festive Sale
