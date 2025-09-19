Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered at discounted prices during the upcoming Samsung Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Both phones will be available under Rs. 1,00,000. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the South Korean tech giant's flagship phone from last year, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ debuted in India in January 2025, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 26,000 while buying one of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Discounts, Bank Offers This Festive Sale

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,999, including bank offers. The phone is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This means that you can save up to Rs. 10,000 while purchasing the handset during the festive sale.

The higher-end option with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is available at Rs. 1,11,999 in India. It debuted earlier this year January, and at launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25+'s starting price in the country was set at Rs. 99,999. The handset is offered in Navy and Silver Shadow colourways.

Coming to Samsung's flagship smartphone from last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Samsung's Festive Sale. This is a direct price cut, which does not include additional bank offers, cashbacks, and exchange bonuses that customers will be able to avail.

On Amazon's website, the base variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently listed at Rs. 97,999. This means that a buyer will be able to save up to Rs. 26,000 while purchasing the handset. On top of this, customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, and SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

