Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale is set to begin on September 19.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Instamart Quick India Movement will offer the iPhone16 at a relatively low price

Highlights
  • Instamart Sale will offer the iPhone 16e at a discounted price
  • Instamart Quick India Movement ends on September 28
  • The platform will also provide ‘daily special deals’
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale is scheduled to start on September 19, and will be live till September 28. During the sale event, the quick commerce platform will offer the best deals on Android smartphones from various reputable brands such as Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing. The company will offer handsets from both, premium and budget price segments at a discounted price. Last year's standard iPhone 16 will also be available during the sale at a relatively low price.

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale: Top Deals on Phones

The platform has revealed deals on various smartphones for its upcoming Instamart Quick India Movement Sale, which is scheduled to commence on September 19 and end on September 28. If you are looking to buy a new phone or upgrade your current handset, the quick commerce platform will offer iPhone models and Android smartphones with credit and debit card discounts, and these will be delivered within a few minutes.

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale deals are not limited to budget-friendly smartphones. Instamart will also list several premium handsets during its upcoming sale, like the iPhone 16, at a relatively low price. Moreover, the mid-range phones, such as the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, and the recently launched Oppo F31 5G would also be offered with bank discounts.

Customers will be able to get up to 10 percent off with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Bank. On top of this, buyers can also avail themselves of an additional cashback of 10 percent with the Swiggy HDFC Credit Card on all orders. People with the PhonePe Credit Card on UPI will also get a flat Rs. 100 cashback. Additionally, the Instamart Quick India Movement Sale will offer Amazon Pay, Simpl, and Mobikwik users up to Rs. 150, Rs. 50, and Rs. 200 cashback, respectively.

Model MRP Sale Price
Realme 14x Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999
Realme P3x Rs. 16,999 Rs. 10,999
Redmi 14C Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,499
Poco M7 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,799
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 38,999
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 50,999
Oppo F31 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,699
Oppo Reno 14 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 34,999
Moto G05 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,999
Poco C71 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,299
Poco C75 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499
Oppo K13x 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 9,999
Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • Good
  • Reliable CPU performance
  • Optimised user interface
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Design is similar to other phones
  • Runs on Android 14
  • Preinstalled bloatware (Uninstallable)
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Oppo F31 5G

Oppo F31 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Poco C71

Poco C71

  • Good
  • Stylish IP52-rated design
  • FM Radio (via headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • No 5G connectivity
  • Poor camera quality
  • Thick display borders
  • Display legibility in sunlight is poor
  • Fidgety adaptive brightness
  • Soft speaker
  • Slow wired charging
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Oppo K13x 5G

Oppo K13x 5G

  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, OnePlus 13R, Redmi 14C, Oppo F31 5G, Poco M7 5G
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
