Instamart Quick India Movement Sale is scheduled to start on September 19, and will be live till September 28. During the sale event, the quick commerce platform will offer the best deals on Android smartphones from various reputable brands such as Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing. The company will offer handsets from both, premium and budget price segments at a discounted price. Last year's standard iPhone 16 will also be available during the sale at a relatively low price.

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale: Top Deals on Phones

The platform has revealed deals on various smartphones for its upcoming Instamart Quick India Movement Sale, which is scheduled to commence on September 19 and end on September 28. If you are looking to buy a new phone or upgrade your current handset, the quick commerce platform will offer iPhone models and Android smartphones with credit and debit card discounts, and these will be delivered within a few minutes.

Instamart Quick India Movement Sale deals are not limited to budget-friendly smartphones. Instamart will also list several premium handsets during its upcoming sale, like the iPhone 16, at a relatively low price. Moreover, the mid-range phones, such as the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, and the recently launched Oppo F31 5G would also be offered with bank discounts.

Customers will be able to get up to 10 percent off with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Bank. On top of this, buyers can also avail themselves of an additional cashback of 10 percent with the Swiggy HDFC Credit Card on all orders. People with the PhonePe Credit Card on UPI will also get a flat Rs. 100 cashback. Additionally, the Instamart Quick India Movement Sale will offer Amazon Pay, Simpl, and Mobikwik users up to Rs. 150, Rs. 50, and Rs. 200 cashback, respectively.