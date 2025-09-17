Instamart Quick India Movement Sale is set to begin on September 19.
Photo Credit: Apple
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale is scheduled to start on September 19, and will be live till September 28. During the sale event, the quick commerce platform will offer the best deals on Android smartphones from various reputable brands such as Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing. The company will offer handsets from both, premium and budget price segments at a discounted price. Last year's standard iPhone 16 will also be available during the sale at a relatively low price.
The platform has revealed deals on various smartphones for its upcoming Instamart Quick India Movement Sale, which is scheduled to commence on September 19 and end on September 28. If you are looking to buy a new phone or upgrade your current handset, the quick commerce platform will offer iPhone models and Android smartphones with credit and debit card discounts, and these will be delivered within a few minutes.
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale deals are not limited to budget-friendly smartphones. Instamart will also list several premium handsets during its upcoming sale, like the iPhone 16, at a relatively low price. Moreover, the mid-range phones, such as the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, and the recently launched Oppo F31 5G would also be offered with bank discounts.
Customers will be able to get up to 10 percent off with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Bank. On top of this, buyers can also avail themselves of an additional cashback of 10 percent with the Swiggy HDFC Credit Card on all orders. People with the PhonePe Credit Card on UPI will also get a flat Rs. 100 cashback. Additionally, the Instamart Quick India Movement Sale will offer Amazon Pay, Simpl, and Mobikwik users up to Rs. 150, Rs. 50, and Rs. 200 cashback, respectively.
|Model
|MRP
|Sale Price
|Realme 14x
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 11,999
|Realme P3x
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 10,999
|Redmi 14C
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs. 8,499
|Poco M7 5G
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs. 8,799
|OnePlus 13R
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 38,999
|OnePlus 13s
|Rs. 57,999
|Rs. 50,999
|Oppo F31 5G
|Rs. 22,999
|Rs. 20,699
|Oppo Reno 14 5G
|Rs. 42,999
|Rs. 34,999
|Moto G05
|Rs. 9,999
|Rs. 6,999
|Poco C71
|Rs. 8,999
|Rs. 6,299
|Poco C75
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 7,499
|Oppo K13x 5G
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 9,999
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement