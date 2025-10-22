Technology News
English Edition
  JioSaavn Announces 'Limited Time' Annual Plan With Ad Free Music Streaming, Offline Playback

JioSaavn Announces ‘Limited-Time’ Annual Plan With Ad-Free Music Streaming, Offline Playback

JioSaavn is available as an app for both Android and iOS devices, as well as on the web for desktop.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 October 2025 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: JioSaavn

Users can take advantage of ad-free music streaming with the annual subscription

Highlights
  • The new JioSaavn Annual Pro plan is priced at Rs. 399 for one year
  • It offers high-quality streaming, offline downloads, and no ads
  • Reliance Jio users can set unlimited JioTunes at no extra cost
JioSaavn on Wednesday announced a new limited-time annual plan for its JioSaavn Pro subscription. It enables listeners to enjoy features such as ad-free music streaming, high-quality playback, and offline downloads on the Jio Platforms-owned music-streaming platform at a reduced annual cost, instead of the regular monthly charges. However, the new JioSaavn Annual Pro plan will only be available to users who have not subscribed to it for more than 12 months.

JioSaavn Annual Pro Plan: Price

In a press note, JioSaavn said that its Annual Pro plan is priced at Rs. 399 for one year. The company says this is a limited-time offer, but has not announced its end date. The new subscription is valid across devices and platforms, such as Android, iOS, JioPhone, and the web.

jiosaavn annual pro plan JioSaavn

What do you get with JioSaavn's new Annual Pro plan?
Photo Credit: JioSaavn

 

Normally, JioSaavn Pro plans in India start at Rs. 89 per month for individual users. A Student plan is available at Rs. 49 per month. Duo and Family plans are priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 149, respectively, for two months. The former allows two users to bundle their accounts into a single subscription, the latter enables the main user to invite up to five family members, each with their own personalised Pro account.

Additionally, Jio offers a day-to-day service at Rs. 5.

However, there is a caveat to the new Annual Pro plan. As per the streaming platform, only users who have not subscribed to JioSaavn Pro for 12 months or more are eligible for the offer.

JioSaavn Annual Pro Plan: Benefits

JioSaavn's new Annual Pro plan carries similar benefits to the rest of the plans. It allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming without ads. They can download songs on the JioSaavn app and listen to them offline without requiring internet. The JioSaavn subscription also allows music streaming in higher quality, at 320kbps. It is, notably, the highest bitrate for MP3 files currently.

Reliance Jio users get one additional benefit. They can set up unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number at no extra cost.

JioSaavn is notably available as an app for both Android and iOS devices. It is also available on the iPad and desktop. You can also access the music streaming platform on the web.

Comments

Further reading: JioSaavn, JioSaavn Pro, JioSaavn app, JioSaavn Pro Offer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

