JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free 'Pro Individual' Subscription Ahead of Festive Season

With this offer, JioSaavn aims to provide new users with a unique experience that allows them to customise their listening preferences.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 17:41 IST
JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season

Photo Credit: JioSaavn

JioSaavn says it has introduced a limited time offer ahead of the festive season in India

Highlights
  • JioSaavn offers 3 months of ad-free listening with free subscription
  • The offer is valid on the JioSaavn Pro Individual plan
  • With this plan, users can download music and stream in 320 kbps
JioSaavn — the music-streaming platform owned by Jio Platforms — is rolling out an offer ahead of the festive season. Users will be able to avail of three months of free JioSaavn Pro subscription at no cost, enabling them to stream ad-free music and enjoy unlimited downloads of the highest quality. However, the offer is only limited to select subscription plans. Notably, this development comes months after the Indian streaming service introduced two new plans which can accommodate multiple users.

JioSaavn Free Subscription

According to JioSaavn, users in India can enjoy three months of ad-free music streaming courtesy of its festive offer. It is valid across devices and platforms, such as Android, iOS, JioPhone, and the web. As per the company, it aims to provide new users with a unique experience that allows them to customise their listening preferences.

The music streaming platform's festive offer is only valid for the JioSaavn Pro Individual subscription which starts at Rs. 89 per month in India. The company also offers a Pro Lite plan which costs Rs. 5 per day or Rs. 19 per week. Students can verify their identity to take advantage of the Pro Student plan which is priced at Rs. 49 per month.

In addition to Individual plans, JioSaavn also offers Duo and Family plans. While the former allows two users to bundle their accounts into a single subscription, the latter enables the main user to invite up to five family members, each with their own personalised Pro account. These plans are priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 179 per month, respectively.

JioSaavn Pro Benefits

JioSaavn Pro subscription allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming, without ads. They can download songs in the app and listen to them even without internet. It also enables music streaming in higher quality; at 320kbps, which is the highest bitrate for MP3 files. The subscription carries an additional benefit for Reliance Jio users. They can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season
