  JioSaavn Pro Plan Price in India Temporarily Slashed to Rs. 9 for First Two Months

JioSaavn Pro Plan Price in India Temporarily Slashed to Rs. 9 for First Two Months

A JioSaavn Pro subscription currently costs Rs. 99 per month, or Rs. 89 per month with autopay activated.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 16:17 IST
JioSaavn Pro Plan Price in India Temporarily Slashed to Rs. 9 for First Two Months

Photo Credit: Jio

JioSaavn Pro plan offers unlimited downloads and ad-free streaming

Highlights
  • JioSaavn offers three types of subscriptions
  • JioSaavn Pro Student plan offers the same benefits as Pro Individual
  • The company has not announced when the offer ends
Jio has announced that it will offer the JioSaavn Pro plan to everyone at a reasonable price, whether they are a subscriber or not. Currently priced at Rs. 99 in India, (or Rs. 89 with autopay activated), users will be able to enjoy all the benefits that the regular plan offers. The company currently offers three types of plans, and the limited-time offer will give users access to the most expensive subscription at a relatively low price in India.

Jio Saavn Introduces a Limited Offer at an Affordable Price in India

The music and podcast streaming platform announced on Tuesday that it is offering the JioSaavn Pro monthly subscription at Rs. 9 to users, which otherwise costs Rs. 99 per month. The service is providing the Pro plan at a reasonable price for a limited period of time. With this offer, users will be able to access all the benefits of the JioSaavn Pro plan at a reasonable price for the first two months.

Additionally, Jio subscribers will be able to get the JioSaavn Pro plan for free with the Rs. 349 prepaid plan for a month. JioSaavn currently offers three types of subscription options. The cheapest among them is the JioSaavn Pro Lite. Users can either get the plan for Rs. 5 per day or Rs. 19 per week to get access to ad-free music and unlimited downloads.

On the other hand, the JioSaavn Pro Student plan is priced at Rs. 49 per month, and is claimed to offer better audio quality, along with the option to set unlimited JioTunes. This is on top of the ad-free and unlimited downloads that the Pro Lite plan offers.

Finally, coming to the JioSaavn Pro Individual plan, which is priced at Rs. 99 per month, or Rs. 89 per month with autopay activated, offers the same benefits as the student plan. This is the subscription plan that the audio streaming service is offering at Rs. 9 for a limited time. The company also offers a JioTunes+ plan at Rs. 49 per month, which allows users to set unlimited JioTunes.

This comes weeks after Jio announced that it is offering a three-month JioSaavn Pro plan free of charge to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. This was a limited-time offer, ending on August 31, which users can claim via the MyJio app. The free subscription provided all the benefits that come with the JioSaavn Pro plan.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: JioSaavn, JioSaavn Pro, JioSaavn Pro Offer, Jio
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
JioSaavn Pro Plan Price in India Temporarily Slashed to Rs. 9 for First Two Months
Comment
