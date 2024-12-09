JioSaavn, the music-streaming platform owned by Jio Platforms, has rolled out ‘Replay 2024', showcasing the listening habits of users and trends based on streaming activity, including the top songs, artists, and albums. In addition to personalised statistics, it also highlights the latest listening trends across the country such as the chart-topping songs and podcasts. Similar to Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped, Replay 2024 can be accessed on the JioSaavn mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms.

JioSaavn Replay 2024

According to JioSaavn, Pehle Bhi Main by Raj Shekhar and Vishal Mishra from the movie ANIMAL was the most streamed song of 2024 on the platform in India. It was closely followed by Heeriye by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh and Sajni by Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath from the film Laapataa Ladies.

As per the trends, Hindi, Telugu, and Punjabi were the top three languages for music streaming, followed by Bhojpuri and Tamil. Users listened to music on Thursdays the most, with the 7 am-11 am period witnessing the highest activity.

JioSaavn reveals that Bollywood, Desi-Indie, and Telugu film were the most popular genres in India, while Devotional music and Kollywood were also popular. India Superhits Top 50 Hindi was the most streamed playlist of the year, ensued by Best of 90s (Hindi), India Superhits Top 50 Telugu, India Superhits Top 50 Bhojpuri, and India Superhits Top 50.

JioSaavn Subscription

In October, JioSaavn introduced an offer which lets users avail of three months of free JioSaavn Pro subscription at no cost, enabling them to stream ad-free music and enjoy unlimited downloads of the highest quality. It was said to be only valid for the JioSaavn Pro Individual subscription which starts at Rs. 89 per month in India.

In addition to ad-free streaming, JioSaavn Pro lets users download songs in the app and listen to them even without and Internet connection. They can also stream music in higher quality at 320kbps, which is the highest bitrate for MP3 files. Reliance Jio users can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number.