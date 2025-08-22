Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio Offers Free 3 Month JioSaavn Pro Subscription to Prepaid, Postpaid Customers

Jio Offers Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Subscription to Prepaid, Postpaid Customers

Subscribers can claim a three-month JioSaavn Pro trial until August 31.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 14:36 IST
Jio Offers Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Subscription to Prepaid, Postpaid Customers

Photo Credit: Unsplash

JioSaavn Pro plans in India start from Rs. 89 per month for individual users

Highlights
  • Jio users can get JioSaavn Pro Individual benefits free for three months
  • The offer is not valid for users who already have a JioSaavn subscription
  • It cannot be combined with any other promotional offers or discounts
Advertisement

Jio is offering subscribers a three-month JioSaavn Pro subscription at no additional cost. As part of a limited-period offer, subscribers can get access to JioSaavn Pro, the telecom operator's music streaming platform, via the MyJio app. The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid users in the country till the end of the month. Users will receive all JioSaavn Pro benefits like ad-free music streaming, unlimited downloads, as well as access to unlimited JioTunes. JioSaavn Pro monthly plans start at Rs. 89.

How to Claim Jio's 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Offer

The three-month free JioSaavn Pro offer for users in India has been spotted on the MyJio App. To claim the offer, Jio users can open the MyJio App and go to the Offers Store. They will then see a banner saying “JioSaavn Pro – 3 Months Free.” Users can then tap on the banner to Generate Code and redeem it on the JioSaavn app or website.jio saavn offer gadgets360 jiosaavn pro offer

The offer allows Jio users to experience JioSaavn Pro Individual benefits for three months. It is valid on the MyJio App till August 31. The company notes that the offer is not applicable to users with existing JioSaavn subscriptions. It cannot be combined with any other promotional offers or discounts, either. 

In India, JioSaavn Pro plans start at Rs. 89 per month for individual users, although a Student plan is available at only Rs. 49 per month. Duo and Family plans are available at the cost of Rs. 129 and Rs. 149, respectively, for two months. The latter grants access to up to six users. A JioSaavn Pro Lite plan is available at Rs. 5, which lets users access the service for a day.

Last month, the telecom operator launched JioPC as a cloud-based virtual desktop for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users. Subscribers can use a keyboard, mouse, and internet connection with their Jio set-top box to access the service. JioPC provides 100GB of cloud storage and several AI tools, and Jio is currently offering a one-month free trial. The service starts at Rs. 599 per month, while the two-month plan costs Rs. 999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioSaavn, JioSaavn offer, JioSaavn Pro, MyJio App
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India by 2025-End
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in Pune With Introductory Offers

Related Stories

Jio Offers Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Subscription to Prepaid, Postpaid Customers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Blinkit Now Delivers Lenskart's Powered Spectacles in These Cities
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant Could Arrive With These Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  6. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  7. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  8. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, These Models May Debut First
  9. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  2. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  3. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims
  5. Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows
  6. Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks
  7. Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
  9. Blinkit Partners Lenskart for Quick Deliveries of Powered Spectacles in Select Cities
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »