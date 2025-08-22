Jio is offering subscribers a three-month JioSaavn Pro subscription at no additional cost. As part of a limited-period offer, subscribers can get access to JioSaavn Pro, the telecom operator's music streaming platform, via the MyJio app. The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid users in the country till the end of the month. Users will receive all JioSaavn Pro benefits like ad-free music streaming, unlimited downloads, as well as access to unlimited JioTunes. JioSaavn Pro monthly plans start at Rs. 89.

How to Claim Jio's 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Offer

The three-month free JioSaavn Pro offer for users in India has been spotted on the MyJio App. To claim the offer, Jio users can open the MyJio App and go to the Offers Store. They will then see a banner saying “JioSaavn Pro – 3 Months Free.” Users can then tap on the banner to Generate Code and redeem it on the JioSaavn app or website.

The offer allows Jio users to experience JioSaavn Pro Individual benefits for three months. It is valid on the MyJio App till August 31. The company notes that the offer is not applicable to users with existing JioSaavn subscriptions. It cannot be combined with any other promotional offers or discounts, either.

In India, JioSaavn Pro plans start at Rs. 89 per month for individual users, although a Student plan is available at only Rs. 49 per month. Duo and Family plans are available at the cost of Rs. 129 and Rs. 149, respectively, for two months. The latter grants access to up to six users. A JioSaavn Pro Lite plan is available at Rs. 5, which lets users access the service for a day.

Last month, the telecom operator launched JioPC as a cloud-based virtual desktop for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users. Subscribers can use a keyboard, mouse, and internet connection with their Jio set-top box to access the service. JioPC provides 100GB of cloud storage and several AI tools, and Jio is currently offering a one-month free trial. The service starts at Rs. 599 per month, while the two-month plan costs Rs. 999.